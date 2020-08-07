Madison County commissioners raised the county property tax rate several years ago. Now, they’re talking about rolling it back slightly in 2020 to offset property value gains.
County commission chairman John Scarborough told commissioners Aug. 3 that Madison County has an approximate seven-percent increase in its tax digest (overall property value) this year, which includes increased property values and growth. Scarborough said the county projects an estimated increase of $750,000 in revenues with the new digest figures. However, he said the county could roll back its mill rate to last year’s figure and reduce overall property tax collections by $295,000, while still having a revenue increase of $426,000.
“This is something those who were with us four years ago know it (the tax increase) wasn’t popular, but it put us in a place where we can weather the storm, literally,” he said, adding that now is a time to cut back on the tax rate. “I think this (a rollback) is a good, measured effort to start the process.”
County commissioners seemed agreeable to the rollback. No objections were raised. The board will approve its tax rate at its meeting later in August.
Scarborough said the 2021 budget talks will also start soon. He said projected revenues for the 2021 budget are more than the requested funds from department heads. No cost-of-living raises are being recommended by the state for next year.
“Even with the requested changes, revenues will exceed expenses,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.