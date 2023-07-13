Proclamation

Mallory Lee receives a proclamation for winning the 2023 Georgia FFA Creed Speaking Leadership Development State Championship.

 Photo submitted

The Madison County Board of Commissioners voted Monday to extend the moratorium on accepting conditional use applications for dog kennels.

The moratorium will last through the end of the year, county attorney Mike Pruett said.

