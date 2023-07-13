The Madison County Board of Commissioners voted Monday to extend the moratorium on accepting conditional use applications for dog kennels.
The moratorium will last through the end of the year, county attorney Mike Pruett said.
The BOC also approved amendments to the speed zone ordinance as recommended by the Georgia Department of Transportation. The ordinance allows for the use of speed detection devices on approved roadways. Main changes to the ordinance include the addition of an Automated Traffic Enforcement Safety Device (ATESD) to the Comer Elementary School zone and the extension of the 35-mph speed zone for College Ave. to Hwy. 72.
OTHER ZONING
MATTERS
In other zoning matters July 10, the BOC:
• tabled a vote on a variance for 7959 Hwy. 29 N, located in Danielsville. Applicant Michelle Kay requested a variance to allow a home to be built on the property that cannot meet front property line setbacks, with a deficit of 35 ft., due to septic and water issues. The item is expected to be discussed again next month.
• approved a zoning change from A2 to AR for 14.35 acres located at 0 Neese Commerce Rd. in Commerce. Summer Puckett, applicant for her mother Carol J. Spataro, requested to rezone her 14.35 acres from A2 to AR to allow (2) 4-acre splits to gift her children for home sites.
• approved a zoning change from A2 to AR for two adjoining properties containing 3.37 and 2.78 acres The properties are located at 788 Hwy. 172 in Colbert. Applicant Melinda Baker requested the rezoning to bring the lawfully nonconforming properties into compliance with zoning regulations by combining them into one tract with 6.15 acres.
• approved a zoning change from A2 to AR for 2.98 acres located at 544 Pine Tree Rd. in Danielsville. Applicants Charles and Sandra Lankford requested to rezone the 2.98-acre portion of their 12.98 acres to split off for a home site for their nephew. The remaining 10 acres will stay in the A2 zone. The request was made prior to changes in current zoning standards.
• approved a zoning change from A1 to AR for 7.38 acres located at 853 Foote McClellan Road in Colbert. Applicant David H. Drake, Jr., requested the rezoning to bring the lawfully nonconforming property into compliance with zoning regulations and to allow a 2.639-acre split to gift his grandchild, with the remaining 5.01-acre tract to include his son’s existing home.
OTHER BUSINESS
• recognized Madison County Middle School student Mallory Lee with a proclamation. Lee won the 2023 Georgia FFA Creed Speaking Leadership Development State Championship and will represent MCMS and Georgia FFA at the national contest this fall in Indianapolis.
• discussed amendments to the travel policy for county employees.
• heard from chairman Todd Higdon about road projects. He said TSPLOST paving overlay projects will start in August on recently patched roads. The county has also received grants for patching, striping and signage projects. Higdon also congratulated Colbert and Ila’s Black Antler Tattoo Shop on their successful Independence Day celebrations.
