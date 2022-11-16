Madison County commissioners were alarmed at how developers were using loopholes in the county zoning ordinance to carve up farmland and turn it into residential property.
So they passed a six-month moratorium on rezonings and property splits to give the county time to overhaul its regulatory structure, with the aim of handling growth in a sensible way. That effort has coincided with the comprehensive land use update process.
The six-month moratorium expires this week, but the commissioners agreed Monday to keep the moratorium in place for another six months, extending it through May 22, 2023 so that work can continue on developing a regulatory framework for all things growth related.
But that effort has also come with unintended consequences. The moratorium has caused hardship on families trying to give land to family members. And so the BOC twice reduced the stringency of the moratorium over the past six months, which has helped some, but not all families hindered by the moratorium. Commissioners say they plan to continue easing restrictions in coming months. But they want to make such decisions without compromising the overall effort by creating new, unintended loopholes.
The board talked at length Monday about several related matters, such as perhaps giving zoning director Christopher Roach administrative authority to approve some non-controversial rezonings without going through the entire zoning process. But the board took no action on that, because clearly defining what would be allowable as an administrative action was not a simple matter.
Ultimately, the board extended the moratorium but agreed that more discussion is needed before any more changes are made.
In a separate matter, the board agreed to withdraw its objection to a planned annexation of three properties by the City of Colbert. Last week, the commissioners believed that the annexation would cause an “island” of county land surrounded by city properties. But further study revealed that is actually not the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.