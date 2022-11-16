Madison County commissioners were alarmed at how developers were using loopholes in the county zoning ordinance to carve up farmland and turn it into residential property.

So they passed a six-month moratorium on rezonings and property splits to give the county time to overhaul its regulatory structure, with the aim of handling growth in a sensible way. That effort has coincided with the comprehensive land use update process.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.