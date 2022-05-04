Roads, well, they ain’t cheap — and that’s even more true these days with the inflated cost of materials.
Madison County commissioners listened Monday as Chris Dills of Neel-Schafer gave an overview of his months-long study of county roads.
In short, it will take about $20 million to tackle the immediate road needs in the county. Dills said that’s up several million more dollars than the same work a year ago. Materials costs have skyrocketed.
“I think we’re all in sticker shock right this second,” said commission chairman Todd Higdon when Dills dropped the number.
Though costs are high, Madison County now has more ammo to address road needs than it ever has, since county voters approved a one-cent, five-year sales tax for transportation improvements last year. That tax is expected to generate $13 million over five years. The board also gets a yearly 70-30 matching grant through the state’s Local Maintenance Improvement Grant (LMIG) program, with the county matching 30 percent of whatever the state allocates. The total combined LMIG funds are typically around $1 million annually. So, the county could have about $18 million over the next five years to address roads.
The board hired Dills after the transportation tax was approved, seeking an objective assessment of road conditions in the county. The consultant is a road professional now in private practice with years of experience in managing roads for the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Dills sat at the board table with commissioners Monday giving an assessment of the county’s roads. He promotes a broad style of road maintenance that doesn’t just include resurfacing. Instead, he speaks of the need to treat each road according to its specific needs to get as much life out of it as possible. A primary component of that is sealing moisture out of cracks. Dills provided a color-coded map of the county with roads highlighted in blue for excellent condition, green for good, yellow for fair and red for bad. Each road gets a numerical grade up to 100. Charlie Bolton Lane came in with the worst grade for Madison County, a 47.
Dills noted that Madison County has roughly 500 paved miles of roads, including in city limits. He said there are 46.5 miles that graded in the red, 132 miles in yellow, 245 miles in green and 250 miles in blue.
Dills said the rating system gives the board a methodical method to attack road issues.
“This gives you a rating of something to go by,” he told commissioners. “It explains why we’re doing what we’re doing on this road at this time.”
He said it’s important to focus on roads that are in the yellow category and at risk of falling into red. He also noted that the level of traffic on a road is also a key component of prioritizing work.
Board members took no votes Monday, but the group will meet again with Dills to work on more details about the plan. Higdon said the road study will be made available to the public.
