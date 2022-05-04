If a Madison County family loses their home in a fire or storm, where can they go? Mitchell Hill of Hope Hill, Inc., posed that question to commissioners Monday night, pointing out that Madison County has no emergency housing for those struck by a crisis.
“Right now there is no emergency housing in Madison County,” said Hill. “As a matter of fact, there’s a dire shortage of affordable rental housing in the county.”
He said if someone’s house burns down, there’s no place that person can go in the county that night to sleep.
“Can’t even check in to a hotel,” he said.
Hope Hill, Inc. is a non-profit organization recently formed after a meeting at Jackson EMC months ago to discuss the need for emergency housing in Madison County. The group is comprised of a volunteer nine-member board of directors that footed the bill to get the organization tax-exempt status. No one draws a salary.
“Our goal is to provide an emergency shelter in case of an emergency of any kind, fire, windstorm, any kind of crisis that a person finds themselves into where they’re there without a house,” said Hill “We’re not talking about the homeless, because you choose to be homeless. We’re talking about emergency situations where you need a place to stay on short notice.”
Hill said the second goal of the organization is to help the 112 students in the county school system classified as homeless.
“That (the homeless designation) doesn’t mean they don’t have some place to sleep,” he said. “They may sleep in one friend’s house one night, another friend’s house the next night, may even sleep in their car one night if they don’t have a friend they can stay with. Another goal is to provide some kind of housing for these students.”
Hill asked the commissioners to consider helping fund relief for county residents afflicted by some sort of home loss and to help homeless students. He said there will be qualifications to meet to receive assistance to stop anyone who might try to take advantage of the system.
Hill said the organization is looking for temporary solutions to the problems until more permanent answers can be found.
“Hopefully, we’ve got some pretty good leads on some of this where we can have a family that owns a home that’s not being used, the parents have passed away, but the family still owns it, and if they would be willing to give us use of that home for five years, we’d renovate it, pay the taxes, pay the insurance in exchange for the use of it,” he said. “This gives us some time to buy some property and get some houses built, buy existing houses, raise funds to do all that.”
Hill also said the county could use host families to help homeless students with temporary shelter.
“In lieu of group homes, which takes time and effort an a lot of expense, is to have a network of host families,” he said. “Families where children grown and they have two or three extra bedrooms, that they would be willing to take a student in to live with them for two, three, four weeks until some arrangements can be made for a permanent situation.”
Commission chairman Todd Higdon said he supported the organization’s goals, adding that the county will do what it can to help.
“It’s a necessity for Madison County, said Higdon. “There is things we can do from a county level to reach out to different agencies, because there is funding available through state government and federal government directly towards this. So I will be making those emails tomorrow.”
Those interested in getting involved, whether it’s serving as a host family or making a monetary donation, can call Hope Hill, Inc. at 770-580-0467 or email hopehillinmadisoncounty@gmail.com
