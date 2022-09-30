Madison County has trailed surrounding counties in government salaries, but every county employee will get a pay increase in 2023. County commissioners hope this will help keep current staff members employed with the county while attracting new ones to fill vacancies.
The BOC plans to approve its 2023 budget Oct. 3. This will include $889,000 in salary increases for the county’s 190 employees, with the average pay going up by 13 percent or $4,679 per employee, though some will receive more and some less.
The raises followed recommendations by Evergreen Solutions, which was hired by commissioners to conduct a pay wage study that began in March.
Commissioners heard Monday from Evergreen project manager Stasey Whichel, who spoke about what the pay study entailed.
The project included information gathering about each position in the county and what duties each role has. Those jobs were compared to similar positions in 20 neighboring government entities, along with how employees were compensated both through salaries and benefits.
The study found that wages were lower than surrounding areas, though the county’s benefits package was better than average.
Evergreen then divided county employees into two categories, those who work a regular 40-hour week and those who work on public safety shifts that don’t go by the same schedule, including the sheriff’s office, jail, 911 and EMS personnel.
Both categories were then given a classification scale. For general employees, those working a 40-hour week, there are 20 classifications, which include increasing pay based on years of service. An employee could be categorized in the lowest classification, “101,” and earn a minimum of $35,152, up to a maximum of $43,264, while still employed in that classification.
The highest classification is “120,” with the minimum salary for a job in that category set at $75,088 and a maximum of $120,142.
For public safety workers, there are 16 classifications, with the minimum salary for the lowest classification, “201,” set at $31,200 and the highest salary for that category set at $49,920. The highest public safety category is “216,” which has a salary range of $60,060 to $96,096.
Whichel said another comprehensive review of wages should be conducted in five-to-seven years.
“Ever since I’ve been a commissioner I’ve seen a need for this to be done, and I’m glad to see it,” said commissioner Brian Kirk of the wage study and salary adjustments.
Commissioners expressed their gratitude to Whichel and Evergreen, saying the company had done a good job.
The raises will be included in the employees’ first pay checks of the new year.
Also Monday, the group met prior to its regular meeting to discuss the 2023 budget, which, as of Monday, had a projected $354,584 surplus for the year, with revenues anticipated at $22.2 million and expenditures at $21.9 million.
The board met again with recreation department director Shelly Parham about the proposed rec budget for 2023. The requested rec budget is $960,000, but the commissioners are looking at an $828,000 budget for the department and still searching for ways to cut expenses and raise revenues to offset costs.
