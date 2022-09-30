Madison County has trailed surrounding counties in government salaries, but every county employee will get a pay increase in 2023. County commissioners hope this will help keep current staff members employed with the county while attracting new ones to fill vacancies.

The BOC plans to approve its 2023 budget Oct. 3. This will include $889,000 in salary increases for the county’s 190 employees, with the average pay going up by 13 percent or $4,679 per employee, though some will receive more and some less.

