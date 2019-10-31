Madison County commissioners heard Oct. 28 from concerned neighbors of the new biomass power plant in Colbert. They are upset about emissions that could harm their health, possible water pollution and the loud noises coming from the plant.
Gina Ward asked the commissioners to stand up for the citizens who live near the facility.
“We feel as though a price tag has been put on our health and quality of life,” said Ward. “We are made to feel like we are the enemy when we raise our concerns. We want you to defend us, not them. You are the governing body of this county and we need your help.”
Ward said the arrival of creosote railroad ties at the Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) plant “felt like I had been sentenced to death.”
“Everyone knows how volatile creosote is,” she said. We all know it’s bad, real bad. Those of us in Colbert hear the grind and smell the burn and fear for our lives.
In the beginning, they said they would burn C&D (construction and demolition debris). In my research I have found that this is worse than those railroad ties. A study for the EPA revealed that only 10 percent of C&D was actually wood. Pick a poison if you may: asbestos, asphalt shingles, mercury, PVC plastics, sulfur containing gypsum, paint, and adhesives to name a few of the toxic materials found in C&D.”
Ward also worries that water from the facility will pollute water around the plant, including a creek behind her house. She is concerned that the plant’s retention pond won’t be able to hold all the water used.
“When I consider that they go through 780,000 gallons of water on a good day, I don’t think their ponds are big enough,” she said.
Cynthia Fortson, who lives near the plant, told commissioners that she’s concerned about emissions.
“It concerned me when the smoke went from white to black when they started burning those ties,” she said. “So I hope you will please take into consideration what the community is asking.”
Hwy. 72 resident Drago Tesanovich said he feels like he was lied to about the plant.
“I was told it would just be water vapor and today there was black smoke coming out,” he said. “And I know that water vapor is not black smoke. There’s some particulate matter in that smoke that is falling back down on us. I was told it was a clean-energy producing plant and it’s really not. The railroad ties to me were a complete surprise. They could have decided to leave their permit the way it was and not burn railroad ties, but instead they put their bottom line over all of us, the people of Madison County.”
Tesanovich said he knows commissioners are pleased with the tax revenues from GRP, but he asked the board to allocate some of that money to the people directly affected by the plant.
“This tax windfall, I know you’re all happy about having a little more money to spend,” he said. “And I understand that. But some money should be set aside now to help the people who are directly impacted by this to overcome these problems the plant has produced… I think you should take some of that windfall tax money and start setting it aside where if we need audio engineers or water testing on our own to prove what might be coming from the plant, that we have a fund set up to help correct the things that could possibly go wrong there at the plant. Because it’s difficult for citizens to raise that money.”
Benjamin Gossett said he is concerned about the creosote crossties at the plant. He said he wants to see an air study conducted now.
“Creosote is a pesticide and when you burn it, it can cause cancer. The residue coming the plant is getting on the plants. The cattle are going to be eating it and we’re going to be breathing it. I would like to ask that we get with Georgia Environmental and have a clean-air study of the area around the plant, get a baseline of what the air quality is now and as they continue burning this stuff, we have a running way of measuring the toxic acid in the air. That’s the only way we’ll be able to see what is really coming out. We need to know the particulate mass coming out of it and we need to know the air quality now versus what it is going to be as we continue to go along this road…I don’t know if you guys have fought cancer, but I have.”
Ted Fowler approached the board about noise concerns, saying he measured the noise level at 80 decibels at his house Sunday morning.
County commission chairman John Scarborough said the concerns of GRP neighbors are valid.
“I’m not in the business of knowing everything, certainly as conditions change,” he said. “What I will tell you is there is hopefully and opportunity soon that the plant manager is going to open up both locations for tours for people to come up and look.
I’d rather you talk to them and them provide you with the regulatory requirements they operate under, how they got it. Contrary to popular belief, we don’t really get to negotiate many things with the EPD — good, bad or indifferent. It gets handed to us for the most part.”
Scarborough said he thinks the noise issue might get better in time and that
“Baffles and noise barriers, these are the kinds of things the county can enter into discussions with; just stay tuned,” he said. “Once they enter into a steady state (of production), is it going to reduce pollutants? I don’t know how it can reduce pollutants at a steady state. It will be whatever it is at a steady state. What you might see an improvement on there though are the noise levels.”
Oglethorpe County Commission Chairman Billy Pittard addressed commissioners Monday, saying he has fielded complaints about the plant in Oglethorpe County.
“I was curious to see what kind of interest your people had,” said Pittard.
The Oglethorpe chairman said he was appreciative of the work of the Madison County commissioners in helping iron out a contract for the Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter.
“Working eye to eye and face to face, I appreciate that,” he said.
