Will Madison County hire an outside firm to help audit local businesses?
County commissioners are still pondering that question, but they heard a presentation Monday evening from Brian Traylor, owner of Traylor Business Services, Inc., who has been recommended by county chief appraiser Robin Baker to handle audits of businesses in the county.
The assessors’ office is required by law to audit businesses, but is not staffed to handle audits of large businesses, such as a power plant like Georgia Renewable Power. So the county is considering Traylor Business Services to help the county train someone on staff to handle audits of smaller businesses, while also performing audits of companies for the county.
There has been concern by commissioners about maintaining a balance between being business friendly, but also accurate in assessments. For instance, they don’t want a large business to fail to report assets, which then shifts more of the county tax burden onto homeowners.
County commission chairman Todd Higdon said he’s interested in seeing a fair system in which business assets are accurately appraised.
“It’s unfair to taxpayers that look at their two-bedroom house and say my tax bill is $1,100 when it could have been potentially been $900 had we had those offsets (from business taxes),” said Higdon.
While the county anticipates bringing in more tax revenue from businesses if the audits are conducted, Traylor noted that not all assessments lead to more taxes. The evaluations sometimes show that a business is being overtaxed, adding that this leads to a refund or tax credit.
The board took no action but will consider the matter again at its next regular meeting.
