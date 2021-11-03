Madison County Board of Election Chairperson Tracy Dean told commissioners Monday that an early draft of a redistricting map includes changes that would complicate local ballots, especially in the Comer area.
She noted that a precinct can include voters of different voting districts. That means multiple ballot styles are often needed for precincts. For instance, Dean said that there are currently 27 different ballot styles among the 12 precincts, with the primaries including ballots printed for Republican, Democratic and non-partisan races, bringing the different types up to 81 during those elections.
But, according to an early draft of the redistricting map, redistricting could increase the number of ballots to 34 styles and 102 in the primaries, with Comer possibly split into three BOC/BOE districts and having as many as 15 ballot types for the precinct.
State Senator Frank Ginn, who was on hand for Monday’s meeting, urged Dean and the commissioners to meet in Atlanta with those working on drawing the maps to make sure Madison County’s needs are met. He said he would facilitate such discussions. He said the map Dean was looking at is just a starting point.
Ballots will be needed for March elections in 2022, and Dean also voiced concern that there wouldn’t be time for ballot printing if the redistricting process drags on too long. Ginn said the aim is to have redistricting concluded by the end of January.
During the discussion of redistricting, BOC Chairman Todd Higdon asked why there are still 12 polling precincts in the county. He said he favors consolidating some of the precincts to cut costs and to help make sure there’s enough staff available to handle elections. Ginn said other counties have successfully consolidated precincts. Dean said having appropriate facilities to handle consolidation is a concern, and she said the 12 precincts have remained so that people can have easy access to a voting location. She said the matter is an election board decision.
Planning and zoning chairman Conolus Scott adamantly opposed consolidating districts, saying an individual’s right to vote is a bigger consideration than money and that nothing should be done to diminish people’s right to vote.
FORTSON RETIRING
Also Monday, Higdon announced that long-time zoning administrator Linda Fortson will retire in February after 20 years of employment with the county. Both Higdon and Scott thanked Fortson for her service and she was given a round of applause from the board and the audience.
PERMITS ARE UP
The Madison County Planning and Zoning Office has seen a big increase in building permits this year, with 695 issued through Oct. 31 compared to 595 for all of 2020.
CHAMBER MEMBERSHIPS SKYROCKETING
Higdon reported that the Madison County Chamber of Commerce had a goal of 100 new members in 2021. The Chamber now has 103 for the year and 250 total members. Hidgon said Chamber director is doing an excellent job and that the Chamber doing a lot to help county businesses.
BUSINESS AUDITS
County commissioners heard a request from county chief appraiser Robin Baker to consider contracting with Traylor Business Service, Inc. for $390,000 to conduct audits of 688 county businesses over three years. The cost was less than the $700,000 proposal from another company. Baker said the audit is basically a company making sure that what a business reports to the IRS is the same as what’s reported to the county. The commissioners will consider the request again at their November business meeting. No businesses with inventory/equipment below $7,500 will be audited.
The board discussed seeking assistance from the school board on the cost, since both the schools and the county government will benefit from increased revenues generated through the auditing process.
The board also talked about potentially instituting a “business license,” or an occupational tax. They noted that such a registration will help businesses who do work out of the county meeting licensing requirements.
REGULATING INDUSTRY
Madison County Clean Power Coalition Co-Chair Drago Tesanovich asked commissioners what attention they are giving to regulating industry that comes to Madison County, saying that any new businesses should have clear guidelines on what’s expected of them. He asked if the board would consider a moratorium on new industry until regulations could be set. The commissioners didn’t favor such an action.
Commissioners said regulatory issues will be brought up during the update of the comprehensive land use plan, which is slated to be adopted by June of 2023.
And commissioner Derek Doster said talks continue on how best to address noise issues related to industry. MCCPC has repeatedly asked the county to do something about noise from Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) in Colbert.
Tesanovich also asked the board to speak out against an application by GRP to release wastewater into Beaverdam Creek. Commission chairman Todd Higdon said that’s a matter for the Environmental Protection Division (EPD), and Tesanovich asked if he could make a call to make it clear that the county wants a decision in the county’s best interest. He said that request is reasonable.
ZONING REQUESTS
The board approved a request by Bobby Duncan to rezone his two-acre property from A-1 to R-R on Rousey Duncan Drive. The commissioners gave the thumbs up to a request by Dan Ceserto to rezone his 9.04 acres from A-2 to R-R on Seagraves Mill Road. The board also approved setback variances for Danny and Vickie Martin for their farm on Transco Road. No one spoke in opposition to any request.
OTHER BUSINESS
Higdon reported that the county has applied for a law enforcement and First Responders salary supplement. The board will meet at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 9 to discuss the 2022 budget. Higdon asked board members to turn in their requests for Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG) projects by December.
