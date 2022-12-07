Madison County commissioners plan to pass a noise ordinance in coming months to set guidelines on allowable noise limits in the county.
But it’s complicated.
What’s an appropriate volume level in what area of the county? And how often can a noise occur before it’s deemed a nuisance? Who determines a sound is a nuisance and by what criteria? What remedy or punishment should happen when a nuisance is determined? What sounds should be exempt from noise regulations?
These are a few of many questions considered when establishing a noise ordinance. So the county has contracted with Arpeggio LLC to conduct a sound study in the county and draft a possible noise ordinance for the county.
Kenneth Cunefare of Arpeggio presented findings to county commissioners Monday. He gave a Power Point presentation that included color-coded maps of where the most noise occurs in the county. The red (or louder) parts of the county were primarily along state highways and the CSX rail line which runs parallel to Hwy. 72. The green (or quiet) parts of the county were in more rural areas. However, poultry operations also dotted the landscape with red dots across the county. Cunefare said chicken houses are a noise source, but agricultural operations are exempted from noise restrictions.
The push for a noise ordinance came from citizens around Georgia Renewable Power (GRP), with a number of residents saying the noise from the plant is a significant nuisance. Several neighboring residents of the plant have pushed the BOC to do something about the sound, including establishing restrictions on what is allowed.
Commission chairman Todd Higdon asked Cunefare if there are any current businesses that will require the county to purchase noise-monitoring equipment.
“Do we have businesses that are pushing the boundary that we’re going to go out and purchase 30-something-thousand worth of equipment to monitor it?” asked Higdon.
Cunefare said “GRP is a bit of a hot spot,” but he said the ordinance as proposed does not include any action against current noise producers.
“We anticipate that measurements are going to be used more for future uses,” he said. “Or, are their current uses for which you want to eliminate the grandfathering clause? Right now, with the language of the ordinance, the quantitative limits, the current environment is completely grandfathered in.”
Apart from businesses, residential noise issues are also an area of concern for commissioners. What constitutes a noise violation between neighbors? County clerk Christina Baxter said county deputies say they need specific criteria on what constitutes a noise violation in order to enforce an ordinance.
Cunefare said that tends to a matter of what the enforcer has deemed unreasonable. County attorney Mike Pruett said “unreasonable” isn’t specific enough to enforce.
Board members agreed that they don’t want a noise ordinance to become a tool for neighbors with grievances against each other to harass each other. Cunefare said that commissioners want to avoid “unintended consequences” when establishing an ordinance, such as opening the door to the “weaponization” of noise regulations by one resident against another.
The proposed noise ordinance is available for review at madisoncountyga.us. Click the red icon at the top of the home page to review the ordinance and offer comments. The BOC will take public comments for 45 days. And the board will also hold a public hearing before anything is passed.
Commissioners said Monday that they want to pass an effective ordinance and that it may take months before anything is finalized.
HULL LOST ALLOCATIONS
In a separate matter, the board discussed the possibility of the Department of Revenue (DOR) ruling that the City of Hull fails to qualify for its allotment of Local Option Sales Tax funds collected in the county. All other municipalities in the county offer at least three services to citizens, whether provided directly through the city or through a contract for a service. Hull doesn’t provide three services.
The BOC agreed that if the DOR rules that Hull doesn’t qualify for the revenues, then the county will keep Hull’s portion of LOST funds. A new contract will have to be signed by the mayors of the other towns by the end of the year to keep LOST funds flowing to the county and the eligible cities. The City of Hull could again qualify for the funding if it begins to provide three services. No final decision had been provided to the county on Hull’s eligibility as of press time.
COUNTY COMP PLAN MEETING
The county commissioners will hold an “open house” on the county’s update to the comprehensive plan from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 8 in the Old Danielsville gym. A draft of the proposed plan is also being made available at madisoncountyga.us. Comments on the plan will be taken through Dec. 12.
The board re-appointed Chris Gunnels and Jonathan Pou to the recreation board. The commissioners approved several routine zoning requests. Higdon praised the cities of Colbert and Comer for their Christmas festivities and noted that Danielsville will hold its festival Saturday. He noted that the recreation department hosted the Reindeer Run Saturday and has been busy with soccer playoffs. He urged people to support the Madison County First program which helps local kids and is having free photos with Santa, and he noted that 4,876 people voted early in the runoff for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat.
