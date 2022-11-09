Madison County citizens have offered input for months on what they want in the county’s 20-year comprehensive plan, which will set the blueprint for growth for two decades.

Now, it’s time for county commissioners to review what’s been gathered before they put a tentative plan out to the public on Dec. 8. An open house will be held at 6 p.m. that day at the Old Danielsville Gym at 91 Albany Avenue behind the government complex for citizens to review what’s proposed.

