Madison County citizens have offered input for months on what they want in the county’s 20-year comprehensive plan, which will set the blueprint for growth for two decades.
Now, it’s time for county commissioners to review what’s been gathered before they put a tentative plan out to the public on Dec. 8. An open house will be held at 6 p.m. that day at the Old Danielsville Gym at 91 Albany Avenue behind the government complex for citizens to review what’s proposed.
The commissioners will then take that input and potentially make further revisions before a final version is presented.
Marilyn Hall and Bobby Sills of Hall Consulting out of Watkinsville, the firm that’s overseeing the county’s update of its comprehensive plan, spoke at the opening of the commissioners’ three-hour meeting Monday, offering a Powerpoint presentation that addressed a wide array of planning issues.
Essentially, the commissioners were presented with a significant “to do” list on a variety of issues to tackle, based on input received from county citizens.
Hall outlined the top priorities for the comprehensive plan, including sound economic development, strategic infrastructure to support that development, protections for environmental resources, ag land and improved code enforcement, affordable housing and intergovernmental cooperation. She presented a “short-term work program” to address each of these goals.
Commissioner Dennis Adams noted that the comprehensive plan has been at the direction of citizens, not the commissioners. Hall agreed that’s been the case, but she added that it’s now time for commissioners to work on the plan and then present proposals to citizens at the Dec. 8 open house.
Sills presented a color-coded map that showed what citizens have deemed appropriate “character areas,” such as where growth should go and where land should be kept rural. Commissioner Derek Doster said he’d like to see more potential growth areas around the cities.
Sills spoke of several proposed “character areas” within the county, including the “South Madison County Character Area,” which is “planned to be a primarily residential and commercial retail growth area of the county.” The “Hull-Colbert Corridor Area” is “planned to be primarily an economic activity corridor,” with a mix of industrial and commercial office-related uses. The “Paoli Junction Character Area” contains the Madico Park industrial area, the middle school, a solar farm, a residential neighborhood and Paoli Junction convenience store. It’s “planned to be primarily an economic development activity center,” suitable for manufacturing, trade, office parks, medical services and a grocery store. The “McGinnis Cemetery Area” off Hwy. 98 at the Jackson County line is “planned to be primarily an economic development activity center” with a mix of industrial and commercial office uses.
A large portion of the county is in the “Rural Conservation Character Area,” which is composed “chiefly of environmentally sensitive land and active agricultural production.”
One idea for maintaining rural land and increasing development in approved zones is to create a way for development rights to be sold from rural areas to high-growth areas, basically locking in rural properties to not be developed, while allowing denser development in approved zones.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT STUDY COMMITTEE
In a separate matter Monday, Madison County commissioners named 12 people to a committee to advise the BOC on economic development.
The committee’s role as defined by commissioners is to “focus on the roles and responsibilities of Madison County’s current organizational structure as it pertains to relationships with existing industry/businesses and potential future economic development.”
Committee members include Terry Chandler and Frank May from the board of commissioners, Ben Morris and Jean Mullis from the industrial authority, Rodney Chandler and Kim Shupe from the Chamber of Commerce, Robert Hooper and Cindy Nash from the school board, Brian Holcomb and Thomas Yoder from the business community and citizens David Jones and William Trimier.
Mayors from municipalities in the county will also be invited to attend meetings that will be facilitated by the Association County Commissioners of Georgia.
COUNTY HEARS ABOUT LOST ALLOCATIONS
Madison County leaders recently asked for clarification from the Department of Revenue on what cities within Madison County qualify to receive Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) funds.
Commission chairman Todd Higdon said that all towns in Madison County, except Hull, have been validated as qualifying for LOST allocations. Cities must provide three services to citizens, whether directly or through a contract with a third party.
ROAD DEPARTMENT PURCHASE
The commissioners agreed to spend $237,960 out of special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) funds to purchase an excavator and mini-excavator for the road department. The board also allocated $3,395 to the county extension office for the purchase of a copying machine.
COLBERT ANNEXATION
The board agreed to object to a proposed annexation of three parcels of property from the county into the City of Colbert, because the annexation, as presented, would create a .64 acre “island” of county property surrounded by city property. Commissioners want to see that issue cleaned up before they consider the request.
ZONING MATTERS
The commissioners unanimously approved several routine zoning requests without opposition voiced to any of the applications. The board also approved a change in the zoning ordinance that will require those whose rezoning requests were denied by the BOC to wait one year to reapply. The previous wait time was six months. The commissioners also agreed to replace mentions of “grandfathered” with “lawfully non conforming” in the ordinance.
NEW AUDITOR
Madison County commissioners approved McNair McLemore Middlebrooks & Co. as the new county auditors. The company was the lowest of three bids for the contract. The company will charge $42,500 for the 2022 county audit.
COMMISSIONER KIRK
Higdon reported that District 4 commissioner Brian Kirk had open heart surgery Monday and was reportedly doing well. He asked people to keep him in their prayers. Commissioner Frank May was also not in attendance with a medical matter.
OTHER MATTERS
In other matters, Higdon noted that the county public safety Toyride event, as well as the county recycling event will be held Saturday in Danielsville (see separate announcements). TJ & Friends, which raises funds for local cancer victims, will hold a car show at Madison County Memorial Park in Danielsville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 19. Letters to Santa are being accepted at the recreation department. The recreation department’s Reindeer Run/Walk will be held Dec. 3 with registration available on the recreation website. MART is holding registration for Christmas toys for needy children Nov. 21 at the county food bank from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Madison County First will hold an event at the old Danielsville gym Dec. 16 from 1 to 4 p.m. John H. Jones Masonic Lodge in Danielsville is accepting coats to be donated to needy kids. Higdon said the Chamber of Commerce did a great job organizing Saturday’s Pioneer Harvest Festival at the Comer Fairgrounds. The county’s tire amnesty event has been extended by a week. Citizens with tires to dispose can drop them off at the transfer station. Higdon said the county is searching for a new finance director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.