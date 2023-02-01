Madison County commissioners took no action on a proposed county noise ordinance after a public hearing on the matter Monday.
The push to develop a noise ordinance followed ongoing complaints from residents around Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) in Colbert, with some neighbors of the facility saying that the noise from the plant is extremely loud, even in the middle of the night.
Cheryl Adams, who lives by the plant, told commissioners Monday that she gets decibel readings of 75 db at 3 a.m. from her porch. She urged the board to take action to relief from the noise for herself and other neighbors.
Drago Tesanovich, co-chair of the Madison County Clean Power Coalition (MCCPC), which was formed in response to GRP, said the plant is causing a significant reduction in the quality of life for people around the facility.
Gina Ward, co-chair of the MCCPC, said the county commissioners altered county regulations several years ago before GRP started operations to exempt industry from noise restraints. She and others urge the BOC to put teeth in county regulations and require businesses, such as GRP, to abide by county noise restrictions and not generate as much noise as they want at the expense of local residents.
“You guys (the BOC) have no control over the emissions; you can’t do anything about the water quality,” she said, noting that the state and federal governments regulate those pollutants. “The only thing you can control is the noise and light pollution. I want the people to not feel beat down.”
Last year, in response to the complaints, county commissioners hired Arpeggio Consulting to conduct a noise study in the county and propose a noise ordinance. A draft ordinance is available for review on the county government website at madisoncountyga.us.
The commissioners received input Monday from the public on the planned ordinance, while citizens have also offered suggestions online.
County commission chairman Todd Higdon read a number of the 32 comments submitted online. Some of the comments favored instituting a noise ordinance, while others didn’t. Some complained about GRP. Some voiced dismay with barking dogs, partying neighbors and loud vehicles.
Audience member Dave Ramsey told commissioners that he believed the decibel level recommendations in the draft ordinance are too high.
Higdon said there’s no way to put in a noise ordinance that will please everyone. He said GRP is not the loudest noise source in the county, noting that the Williams Pipeline booster station is a significant noise generator and adding that the county isn’t getting complaints from neighboring residents of the pipeline station.
“It’s hard for the board to create a noise ordinance that’s a fix all, because there are so many variables,” he said.
Higdon said that regulations must be evenly applied to all, and he said he doesn’t foresee the board being able to enforce noise restrictions on Williams Pipeline, a company serving the east coast of the U.S. with natural gas.
District 5 commissioner Derek Doster said he doesn’t want to see perfection be the enemy of the good in terms of setting an ordinance. He said he’d like more guidance on what can and can’t be done and the cost of implementation. But he said he wants to the board to move forward with setting a policy.
“The empty Fred’s on Hwy. 72, someone could come in and put a jet engine repair shop in there and there’s nothing to stop it,” said Doster. “I do want to get stuff in that prevents a travesty from happening or an expansion of an existing facility.”
District 1 commissioner Dennis Adams said noise restrictions on industry should be looking forward, not backward. He said the county could find itself in legal trouble if it tries to implement new noise requirements on existing business.
“I don’t know that we would be in a position as the authority having jurisdiction to go down and tell GRP you have to hit this goal six months or a year from now,” said Adams. “I’m not sure where that would land. I do believe we could put means in place should GRP decide to expand their operation...that we would have the opportunity with the right verbiage in our noise ordinance to control what happens then.”
REC FEES TO GO UP BY $10
In separate matter Monday, Madison County commissioners agreed to increase athletic participation fees at the county recreation department by $10 per person, per sport, effective in the fall. Madison County’s fees are lower than surrounding counties and the department has been operating with a budget deficit, without enough funds to cover all of its programs.
PAYNE HIRED AS FINANCE DIRECTOR
Former Danielsville City Clerk Susan Payne was hired Monday as the new county finance director. She worked with BOC chairman Todd Higdon when he served as mayor of Danielsville.
CHAIRMAN’S REPORT
Representatives from several funding agencies visited Madison County Jan. 24 and met local leaders. Higdon reported that the meeting went well and that Madison County will be pursuing as much funding as possible for local projects, including a new senior center and an ag center. Higdon noted that a “Daddy-Daughter Dance” will be held Feb. 10 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the old Danielsville gym. The senior center will have a “murder mystery” dinner at 6:15 p.m., Feb. 16 at Grant Hill Farms. The UGA extension office will hold a class on cooking for those with diabetes from noon to 12:30 p.m., Feb. 2 in the BOC meeting room. Higdon noted that there are several job openings with the county.
FOOD BANK
Madison County heard from food bank director Bobbie Rooker about the food bank’s services in 2022, which included $28,000 raised for Christmas gifts for 172 needy Madison County children. The crowd on hand applauded Rooker for her service to the county.
