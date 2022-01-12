Madison County’s audits are late, and leaders fear that could impact the county’s status on grants.
“As we do grant applications, that can make or break some of these deals when you don’t have an audit done,” said industrial authority chairman Josh Chandler at a joint meeting Jan. 6 between the IDA and the county commissioners. “I feel we’ve been behind every year, and I know covid has impacted things the past several years, but I think we’ve reached a point in the world where covid is an excuse for everything and I’m a little burnt out on our current situation with the auditors.”
Both the IDA and BOC audits are handled by Treadwell-Tamplin and Co. from Morgan County. Though the groups have separate audits, the BOC can’t finalize its audit until the IDA audit is done. And the 2020 IDA audit still hasn’t been completed.
Matt Miller of Treadwell-Tamplin and Co. had not responded to a Monday Journal phone message as of press time Tuesday.
The IDA discussed replacing the auditing firm at its December meeting, which was attended by commissioners Derek Doster and Dennis Adams, who expressed frustration with the late audits.
Chandler brought up the matter again Jan. 6.
“Where do we go collectively to maybe put that out to bid to see if we can get another firm to represent us in the audit capacity?” he said to both the IDA and BOC.
IDA executive director Frank Ginn said he had been told at the first of December that the industrial authority audit would be done by the end of December. It wasn’t, and he said he was told last week that the person working on the audit was out of the office for a week.
“Technically, in state law, you’re supposed to have your audit complete in 180 days within your fiscal year,” said Ginn. “And our fiscal year was 370 days ago.”
IDA administrative assistant and customer service manager Lisa Nash said she was told four months ago by the firm that a representative would be in Madison County to finish the audit.
“I believe we have accommodated them with all the paperwork we could bombard her with,” said Nash. “And then all communication stopped.”
Meanwhile, county clerk Christina Baxter said the BOC office hasn’t had any issues with the company and that they’ve been accommodating.
“I don’t think that we have a relationship issue with the auditor,” she said.
Ginn said there is no relationship issue with the auditor either, just a timeline issue.
“We’re a very small customer,” said Ginn. “So I get it. We’re probably the bottom of the totem pole. I don’t want to be held up on a grant our something like that, because we’re not meeting our schedule. And that’s what’s important.”
Commission chairman Todd Higdon said he spoke with Miller prior to the joint BOC/IDA meeting for about 45 minutes. He said he would prefer to email a summary of what Miller said to the boards, but he was asked about the content of the call. He asked IDA member Marc Perry if he should tell the room. Perry said, “Well, we don’t have any secrets.”
Miller was called Monday by the Journal with a message asking him to listen to what was said at the meeting and offer input of clarification, but he hadn’t responded as of deadline.
Higdon said Miller told him that he requested paperwork from the IDA in March and May of last year and didn’t receive it for five months. He said Miller told him that the financial department for the IDA is the worst that they’ve dealt with, that they have to tell the IDA what to do and then turn around and audit them and that since Bruce Azevedo left as IDA chairman, the finances have been a disaster.
“Do you know how many times Matt has called me?” responded Chandler. “Zero. If there’s a problem with our board or our staff, he can reach out. So I’ll reach out to him. Bottom line is, we’ve got to get up to date.”
Higdon said Chandler should have already reached out.
“And if I was waiting a year and a half and I was the head of the table, I would have already called,” he said. “Nothing personal. But if I was wondering where my audit is, I’d say, ‘where’s my audit?’”
After Higdon reported that he has been hearing about the issue from the county finance officer for some time, Chandler asked why the chairman hadn’t contacted him.
“If you’ve heard about it several times, why haven’t you called me?” asked Chandler.
“Today’s the first day I had other information,” said Higdon.
“That’s not what you just said though,” said Chandler.
Commissioner Brian Kirk said he was troubled by the lack of communication from the auditor.
“What concerns me with the audit firm is if you have to call them for them to tell you that, then that’s an issue,” said Kirk. “I’m not really thrilled with them doing our things.”
Commissioner Terry Chandler said that if the BOC audit is dependent on the completion of the IDA audit, then the auditing firm should have notified Higdon of the problem.
“He (Miller) is not conducting this like the IDA audit is a part of the county audit,” said commissioner Chandler. “Otherwise, you should have been notified of concerns.”
IDA chairman Chandler said the late audits have been an issue for years.
“This is not the first year,” he said regarding the late audit. “Even back when our esteemed Mr. Azevedo was chairman, and I’ll give Bruce all the credit in the world, he’s a financial guru, several notches above me in the financial world, but these problems were there when he was there.”
Commissioner Dennis Adams suggested that the chairmen of the two groups hold a Zoom meeting with Miller.
“Why wouldn’t Todd, Josh, y’all set up a Zoom call with the auditor?” suggested Adams. “And let the heads of the respective groups hear what the concerns are and then either make adjustments, make corrections or make suggestions. That way it won’t turn in to a debate around the table of he said/she said.”
Chandler and Higdon said they could do that.
