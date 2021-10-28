Madison County commissioners and industrial authority members sat together at a large table in county library last week to talk about infrastructure — past, present and future.
The groups took no actions during their two-hour session, but they agreed that communication is needed between the two entities as future projects are planned. And they will likely meet again in January.
County commissioners said they want to see a mission statement developed, a shared vision for how infrastructure will shape county growth.
And industrial authority chairman Josh Chandler said the authority needs guidance from the commissioners on infrastructure priorities, likening the BOC to the coaches who develop a plan and the IDA to players who carry it out. He said the overall strategic plan is up to the BOC. Industrial authority director Frank Ginn reiterated that point, adding that he is fishing for new businesses every day and needs guidance from the board on what the group finds acceptable in terms of industry and what it doesn’t.
The meeting took place as the county prepares to update its comprehensive land use plan in coming months, which commissioners hope will spell out clear goals and plans for managing growth in the county, with infrastructure decisions being a key ingredient in that process.
Meanwhile, the county has been awarded $5.8 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding, and county commissioners have tagged $2.5 million of that ARP money for infrastructure upgrades. The county is applying for another $7.5 million in ARP funding from the state government, which, if approved, would give the county $10 million to spend on infrastructure projects. The two groups will likely meet again after the new year to discuss possible uses if that additional money is approved.
Thursday’s discussion included talk about past infrastructure decisions.
About two decades ago, the BOC handed water and sewer oversight to the industrial authority, which took out loans on several water line projects in the early 2000s.
The past industrial authority director and members are no longer with the group, but debts from those days remain.
“There were some decisions that might have been skewed by bad input from a consultant,” said Ginn.
The IDA currently has $11.6 million in infrastructure debts, with monthly debt payments of $46,000. The group refinanced eight loans a couple of years ago to lessen its monthly debt burden, which helped the IDA run a 12-mile water line down Hwy. 72 from the Elbert County line to Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) in Colbert. That project was financed with a $4.7 million loan from the state.
Chandler noted that GRP brought in $2.4 million in property taxes last year for the county, with the IDA receiving $85,000 in those revenues while shouldering all of the debt burden. The rest of the money went to the school system and the county government’s general fund. Chandler said the current arrangement puts all debt burden for county projects on the IDA and leaves the group without much opportunity to take action when needed. He asked the BOC to consider making that burden more equitable between governing bodies.
“It’s been ‘us’ and ‘y’all,’ he said. “It needs to be ‘we.’”
Ginn agreed.
“We’d like to see some of that debt burden off the development authority,” he said.
Commissioner Terry Chandler said he didn’t feel he could support any more water projects until a bigger picture on infrastructure is established.
IDA member Marc Perry agreed that no lines need to be put in ground unless there’s enough customers and water flow to make it worthwhile, noting that lines without sufficient flow “grow funk.” He also said water lines can’t be laid in speculative fashion and he said water lines can’t just be laid all over the county. He said the IDA needs to be in financial shape to act on infrastructure when the need arises.
“You can’t just build a big line and say we’re ready,” he said. “That might not be where they (business/industry) want it.”
Commissioner Chandler said the county has developed a reputation over the years of “not being an easy place to do business.” He said the groups need to work together to shed that reputation and make more commercial growth possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.