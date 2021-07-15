Madison County Chief Appraiser Robin Baker proposed Monday that county commissioners approve a three-year audit of personal business property in the county.
Baker said the county conducts audits, but doesn’t have the resources to audit big businesses.
“What we do now is we do a desk audit; we send out the return to businesses and then the ones we want to review or audit, we’ll ask them for a detailed listing,” he said. “We’ll ask them for a detailed inventory, machinery, equipment, furniture, fixtures. That is acceptable through the Department of Revenue.”
But he said a big business with a large inventory needs more attention than the county staff can offer.
“They (a big business) may or may not be returning all their inventory,” said Baker. “We just have to take them at face value that they are.”
Baker spoke with one financial services firm about conducting the audits. And the board agreed that the county needs to send out a “request for proposal” (RFP) to businesses interested in performing the audits.
Baker said the business he spoke with proposed auditing the county’s 669 businesses over three years, with 223 audited a year. He said an overall audit of county businesses has been conducted before, but not in the past 15-to-20 years.
Chairman Todd Higdon mentioned an alcohol vendor who was not accurately reporting beer sales. He said an audit would catch such discrepancies.
Baker said audits typically reveal value that is not being reported, whether by accident or intentionally. He noted, for instance, that the auditing firm told him that they typically find that a business with an overall value of over $50 million typically has about $2 million in value that is not being accurately taxed.
“I’m not saying anybody is being dishonest, but it would make sure that everybody is being honest with their returns going forward,” said Baker.
Commissioners suggested seeing what other counties who have had the service have requested from auditors before the county draws up its own RFP.
Baker and the commissioners plan to talk about the matter again in August.
