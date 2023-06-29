The Madison County Board of Commissioners has approved a temporary moratorium to halt the acceptance of conditional land use applications for dog kennels.
Planning director Christopher Roach discussed the large influx of kennel requests the county has been receiving during Monday’s BOC meeting.
“Compared to surrounding counties, we are very lax on our conditional use for kennels,” he said. He added that many look to the county as “open grounds” for kennels.
The moratorium would give the planning department time to research what surrounding counties have done to be able to draft an ordinance to mirror those requirements.
The end date for the moratorium hasn’t been set yet, but commissioners think the moratorium should be in effect for six months.
The BOC will hold a public hearing to discuss the moratorium on July 10 at 6 p.m.
In other business June 26, the BOC:
• proclaimed July as Park and Recreation Month.
• approved the deeding of the American Legion Post 39 property to the City of Danielsville for its community center project.
• approved a resolution authorizing investments.
• re-appointed District 1 commissioner Dennis Adams to the NEGRC Joint Development Authority.
• heard about the restructuring of building permit fees. Roach said the department would like to research the surrounding counties’ fees to make a comparable fee schedule. The research will include incorporated and unincorporated areas. Roach plans to have a recommendation at the board’s August 7 meeting.
• heard a report from chairman Todd Higdon. Higdon stated that the Madison County Food Bank will be hosting an open house for the new addition to its facility on Friday, June 30, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1547 Hwy. 98 W in Danielsville. He also discussed Colbert’s annual Fourth of July parade which is scheduled to begin at the old Colbert Elementary School at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4. In other event updates, registration for the recreation department’s fall sports season is live through July 2, with late registration scheduled for July 3-6. The department’s “Chalk the Park” will be held at Sammy Haggard Park on July 16, with entries due to director Shelley Parham by 5:30 p.m. that day.
