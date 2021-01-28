Madison County public safety workers will receive more pay in 2021 and beyond.
County commissioners approved the $18.69 million 2021 county budget Monday, which includes pay increases for public safety workers and a three-percent cost-of-living increase for all who don’t get the designated pay adjustments.
County public safety workers earn far less than their counterparts in surrounding counties, where, for instance, some EMS workers make $4-to-$5 more an hour than Madison County EMS staff.
The commissioners would need to boost EMS by approximately $400,000 and the sheriff’s office by $450,000 to bring salaries in line with surrounding counties. That sort of increase is too steep to make in one year, but the board agreed to boost funds for those departments beyond what was presented by the chairman, which included a $100,000 overall increase for the sheriff’s office/jail and $75,000 overall increase for EMS. The board tacked on another $110,000 for EMS and $85,000 for sheriff’s office staff. How the additional funds for public safety will be distributed will be determined later, but the aim is to keep employees in the county and to attract good employees to the departments. Chairman Todd Higdon told board members that he appreciated their decision to boost public safety pay beyond what he had presented.
Despite the increases, commissioners anticipate an approximate $700,000 fund balance to end the year.
LITTLE LEAGUE
In other matters Monday, Higdon reported that the county recently had talks with Little League officials about bringing Little League back to the recreation department. He said several options were presented to Little League, including having the recreation department furnish the fields and equipment for Little League but having the league follow recreation department rules.
“They could basically show up and run their program,” said Higdon. “The only difference would be they would have to run our (recreation department) rules, because we are a GRPA (Georgia Recreation and Park Association) rec department.”
The chairman said that Little League determined that was not a viable option at this time.
ENVIRONMENTAL BOARD
Higdon said he met with Gina Ward and Drago Tesanovich, co-chairs of the Madison County Clean Power Coalition, about establishing a citizens’ environmental impact committee.
“This is not a bad idea; this is not just about GRP (Georgia Renewable Power),” he said. “This is for anything. If a major subdivision comes in or a major retailer comes in — to have a community-based board that could do research on how it’s going to impact the streets, roads, population, schools — and have sort of an oversight where we would take their opinion. I told them I did not have a problem if that was to be created.”
Higdon said if it’s created, it should be by district appointments by commissioners.
“That was you’re pulling from all over the county,” he said. “It’s strictly nothing more than an information board to us.”
COUNTY INSURANCE
In a separate matter, Higdon reported that the Madison County government is shopping for health insurance companies with a better rate. He said insurance agent Matt Bidwell informed him that claims were down for county employees in 2020.
“We’re potentially looking at a 10 percent decrease on premiums,” said Higdon.
The chairman said it appears there could be an employee savings of $170,000 total and $110,000 in county savings.
He said the county might move away from 100-percent individual employee coverage to a five-or-10 percent employee pay structure on insurance.
“What it does is create a better opportunity for some of our employees to join their families up, where now they can’t really afford the families because of the way the structure is divided,” said Higdon, adding that bids on coverage should start coming in around March. “We’ve got to get more affordable insurance for families.”
He said he will meet Feb. 1 with a retirement agent to discuss county employee pension plans.
“We’re looking to better our retirement for our employees,” he said.
Higdon reported that a county department head meeting will be held at 9 a.m., Feb. 17.
OTHER BUSINESS
Higdon also reported that the county has purchased a used Gradall excavator to help realign ditches by the road. He said the excavator will work better than the previously used motor grader. The chairman said Brad Huff withdrew his name as a potential hire as assistant director for the county recreation department. The board approved Charles Weaber, Sommer Ellenburg and Alexander Wright to the EMS part-time call-in list and also hired Colby King and Justin Grizzle to open positions at the road department. Two commissioners were out Monday, Brian Kirk due to illness, and Theresa Bettis due to a work obligation.
The group discussed the creation of a paid leave bank so that county employees can donate hours to fellow employees who are covid-positive and have run out of leave time. That will be discussed again next month.
The board heard from Shiloh Volunteer Fire Department Chief Butch McDuffie, who thanked commissioners for their support for the county’s 11 volunteer departments. He also said there is a lot that departments still need and he asked them to consider the VFDs in budget talks for next year. McDuffie said the county has a force of approximately 140-to-150 volunteers who risk their lives for no pay to help their neighbors, while also saving county taxpayers millions of dollars since the county doesn’t have to fund a paid force. He said more volunteers are needed and he expressed a desire for the public to have more awareness of what these volunteers provide for citizens.
County commissioners heard from extension agent Carole Knight, 4-H director Susan Goldman and Family and Consumer Sciences agent Brad Averill about extension services to the county in 2020, helping with local agricultural needs, 4-H activities and health and well-being services. Commissioners thanked them for the jobs they do. To reach Knight, Goldman or Averill, call the extension office at 706-795-2281.
