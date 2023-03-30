Spreading chicken manure is a long-time practice by farmers to fertilize land for agricultural purposes. But what’s happening in rural areas these days with the spreading of “soil amendments” is not that at all.
Residents around “soil amendment” applications complain of a knock-down stench that is life-altering, and nothing like the old-time practice of spreading chicken litter.
Madison County commissioners want Madison County to have a say on what’s spread on Madison County lands. That’s not the case now. And it won’t be until at least next year. A bill presented by local Rep. Rob Leverett that would have given counties like Madison County some regulatory power on soil amendments failed to pass this legislation session.
But commissioners passed a proclamation Monday asking legislators to continue to work toward a solution, which involves giving counties some control. The proclamation says that industries spreading soil amendments are basically creating landfills with no intent of fertilizing land for agricultural products.
“The problem is the definition of soil amendment, which was written in 1974 and left way too broad,” said commissioner Terry Chandler, a farmer who supports action on soil amendments. “So what we’re dealing with is essentially industrial waste that is allowed to be called soil amendments.”
Chandler supports Leverett’s proposal to allow counties to “issue a cease order and bring in Department of Ag reps to make sure things are being done properly and applied properly.”
But commissioners also note in their proclamation that the Georgia Department of Agriculture doesn’t currently have the staff to do its duties on monitoring soil amendments.
BOC Chairman Todd Higdon noted that the Department of Agriculture was just granted more money for staffing, and he said a meeting was held last week at the state capitol. He expects talks will continue.
“Most of them (senators) were not aware this was even a situation throughout Georgia,” said Higdon. “I look for this discussion to come back up again. We know what it does to neighboring counties. We have it here in our county. Thank goodness the applicators here in our county have tried to do it the right way, but I will say for Oglethorpe and Wilkes, it has not been so pleasant.”
CHAIRMAN’S REPORTS
In other matters, Higdon noted several upcoming events, including the Madison County High School plant sale to be held at the ag building March 30-31 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The senior center greenhouse sale will be April 10-15. The recreation department will hold a “Mother and Son Carnival Night” May 12 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Sammy Haggard Park. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the gate and $5 for each additional child and can be ordered by contacting the recreation department. The new Comer EMS station is nearing completion. Higdon said the Mize Road water project, which is connecting a standalone water system in western Madison County to the main system, is 60-percent complete and may be finished in a month if the weather is good. Higdon praised TJ & Friends for all the work the organization does to provide financial aid to those suffering from cancer in Madison County and Northeast Georgia. He pointed out that 61 cancer patients recently received $500 apiece to help with expenses after the organization raised $31,500 in a recent fundraiser. He urged citizens to the support the organization. Visit TJ & Friends at tjandfriendsfoundation.com.
ROAD MATTERS
Madison County voters approved a one-cent sales tax for road and transportation improvements and the commissioners then hired a former state Department of Transportation engineer to asses county roads and come up with the most efficient plan for maintaining roads over the long haul in the county. That included a first phase of patching problem areas and creating a solid base for roads before other work continues. The county is using Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG) for road improvements along with the sales tax money. Higdon reported Monday that so far 44.12 centerline miles have been addressed for patching, overlay or widening. Meanwhile, sales projects for 12 roads have been let out for bid, with a bid opening set for April 11 at 11 a.m. in the BOC meeting room. Higdon said he’s received calls from those wondering if the patched roads will continue to look like they do. He said those roads will look normal again by the end of the year after another round of work in the fall.
Higdon said the replacement of a culvert in Oak Bend Subdivision will take place this week. He said the culvert must be replaced due to safety reasons. Commissioner Dennis Adams voiced safety concerns about one-entrance subdivisions such as Oak Bend and said the county needs to require more than one entrance to any new developments.
STUDY COMMITTEE
County commissioners formed a study committee focused on enhancing economic development in the county. The Association County Commissioners of Georgia have assisted in this process, and the committee will present the BOC on recommendations regarding county governmental roles and structures. Commissioner Terry Chandler answered planning commission member Lee Mitchell’s question about the committee Monday, noting that the process is moving along and that he is encouraged by what he sees.
AMERICAN LEGION BUILDING
The commissioners took no action Monday on whether to deed the land at the American Legion building on Crawford Long Street to the City of Danielsville. Board members said they’d like to hear from city representatives about their plans for the building. The city owns the building, but the county owns the dirt under the building. The Danielsville City Council had a work session Monday night, and no city officials were on hand at the BOC meeting to talk about the matter. The issue was tabled until discussion can be arranged with city leaders.
Stephanie Harvin was unanimously approved as a new member of the county planning commission. She was appointed by commissioner Frank May.
In other business, the commissioners recognized members of three state championship FFA and 4-H teams. (See page 8B for photos).
