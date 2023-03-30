Spreading chicken manure is a long-time practice by farmers to fertilize land for agricultural purposes. But what’s happening in rural areas these days with the spreading of “soil amendments” is not that at all.

Residents around “soil amendment” applications complain of a knock-down stench that is life-altering, and nothing like the old-time practice of spreading chicken litter.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.