Nine county roads will likely be resurfaced in coming months with a combination of state and local funds totaling roughly $1.4 million.
Madison County commissioners reviewed potential road projects to be included in 2021 Georgia Department of Transportation’s Local Mainentance and Improvement Grant (LMIG) program, which includes 70-percent funding from the DOT and a 30-percent match from the county government. The county allotment from the state for 2021 is $927,562.
The county public work works supervisor and road department director proposed a priority list for the commissioners’ consideration, and board members approved the list Monday, agreeing that the officials examine the roads regularly and know the most-pressing local road needs.
County commissioners will now seek bids on resurfacing projects, which total roughly 12.5 miles and are prioritized as follows:
•Timberlane Road, .61 miles, an estimated $64,310 cost
•Kellogg Drive, .65 miles, an estimated cost of $70,850
•West Kellogg Drive, .59 miles, an estimated cost of $64, 310
•Swamp Guinnea Road, .48 miles, an estimated cost of $52,320
•Booger Hill Road, 4.26 miles, an estimated cost of $532,500
•Bishop Carey Road, 2.38 miles, an estimated cost of $259,420
•Old Ginn Road, .34 miles, an estimated cost of $37,060
•Pine Valley Farm Road, 2.34 miles, an estimated cost of $255,060
•Forest Lane, .76 miles, an estimated cost of $82,840
Madison County Commission Chairman John Scarborough noted that part of Pine Valley Farm Road is in the Comer city limits, and the city could be approached about potentially partnering on the project.
Commissioner Lee Allen asked the board to consider a tenth road, Adams Clarke Road, for the 2021 LMIG projects. That road is 3.66 miles and would cost an estimated $398,940, boosting the total bill for LMIG projects to roughly $1.8 million.
Commissioners chose not to include Adams Clarke Road in the approved 2021 projects but agreed to move forward with the nine roads and then see where funding stands.
Roads that were not approved for 2021 may be considered in the 2022 LMIG list. Other roads discussed included Fortson Compton Road, Aaron Brown Road, Cooper Road, Lem Edward Road, Russell Road and Neese-Commerce Road, which is 7.72 miles and would currently cost an estimated $965,000.
Scarborough said Neese-Commerce Road is one of the most heavily traveled roads in the county and that resurfacing will need to be considered at some point by the board.
Commissioner Tripp Strickland said the roads in the LMIG projects heavily favor District 2 and he thanked fellow commissioners for looking out for county needs.
“I appreciate y’all being county first,” he told the board.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other matters, the board heard from BOC chairman John Scarborough, who said the county received 19 applications to fill the vacant recreation department director’s position. Interviews are beginning this week.
The board approved retired educator Peggy Terrell to the county library board, replacing Victor Johnson, whose term has expired.
Library director Jennifer Ivey presented the board with a quarterly report from the library. She said the library is open now to the public from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday for one-hour visits. Computers are available by appointment only. Ivey also informed the board that she was one of 40 people selected as a fellow with the nine-month Appalachian Leadership Institute, which offers comprehensive leadership and economic development training. The commissioners congratulated Ivey on her selection.
Scarborough encouraged people to make use of the free tire amnesty program at the county transfer station in October, which allows any citizen to dispose of up to 10 tires for free. He also encouraged the public to bring recyclables to an ‘America Recycles Day’ event Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon at the county government complex. Up to two boxes of documents can be shredded for free and participants can watch the shredding. There will be other recycling opportunities, including a medication take-back/disposal service.
The board approved an updated “speed zone ordinance,” which spells out what roads radar can legally be used by law enforcement. Commissioner Allen questioned why Sanford Road and Seagraves Mill Road have 50 mph limits when other comparable county roads have a 45 mph limit.
Scarborough read and the board approved a proclamation recognizing Oct. 5-11 as “Mental Health Awareness Week” in Madison County.
Commissioner Derek Doster briefly addressed noise concerns at Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) and said work is continuing on getting a noise study done.
