Madison County leaders are hearing plenty from taxpayers this year: don’t raise taxes on us!
That’s been a rallying cry in several public hearings this summer, since property appraisals went up significantly on property owners in the county. But tax-levying boards can offset those assessment increases by lowering tax rates to keep property owners from seeing a big jump in their tax bill from one year to the next.
The county school board, which approves a budget on a fiscal year, July through June, recently rolled its tax rate back by 1.5 mills for the 2022-23 year, which reduced the overall local property revenues to be collected for schools by approximately $1.5 million, since one mill is roughly $1 million in the county this year.
The county commissioners, who set their budget on a calendar year from January through December, are planning something similar, though the group has yet to finalize its 2023 budget or this year’s tax rates, which provide revenue for next year’s budget.
The BOC will approve its tax rates Aug. 29, and in the meantime, the group is continuing to work on its 2023 budget, trying to find whatever can be cut.
“There is no fat here,” said commission chairman Todd Higdon, who said the department heads and county staff have worked hard to go through every line item to cut what they can.
Commissioners have emphasized that they don’t want to levy any more taxes than are needed to fund next year’s budget.
“We pay taxes too,” noted commissioner Brian Kirk.
The current projected 2023 expenses are $22 million, with $21.8 million anticipated in revenues. Those revenues factor in a rollback in both the unincorporated (outside of cities) and (incorporated) tax rates. A bigger rollback is currently proposed for the incorporated areas (a 2.326 mill rollback) than the unincorporated areas (a 1.25 mill rollback). Higdon explained that city residents have to pay city taxes, too. So the county aims to offset some of that burden on those residents who are taxed twice. He noted that Danielsville and Comer also provide some water services outside of their city limits in the county. A resident spoke up Tuesday night and said he felt there shouldn’t be such disparity between the two rollback rates, since unincorporated residents don’t generally get city services.
The commissioners held the first two of three public hearings on their tax rates Tuesday, with one in the morning and one in the evening.
According to the board’s advertisement about the proposed rates, a home with a fair market value of $100,000 will be taxed $9.50 more in 2022 than in 2021 in the unincorporated areas of the county, while a home in the incorporated area won’t see an increase.
Higdon said he is trying to get legislators to consider changing the laws on what counties are required to advertise about their tax rates. He said what is actually a “revenue increase” from new construction from one year to the next must be advertised as a “tax increase.” He said this is misleading to the public.
Taxpayer Catalina Kovac addressed the board Tuesday morning and pleaded with the board to reduce taxes, saying the burden on homeowners is too much. She said the influx of out-of-state people is driving up home values and pushing long-time residents with no intention of moving into dire straits. Kenneth Branyon attended all three school board tax hearings and both of the BOC hearings Tuesday. He said the county needs to help senior citizens on fixed incomes who struggle to get by. He also urged citizens to attend more meetings, saying his attendance at recent meetings has given him new perspectives.
While tax assessments came with a huge sticker shock for property owners who saw their values skyrocket due to the housing market, the county actually ranks low in the state for assessed value next to market price. All property in Georgia is taxed at an assessment rate of 40 percent of its full market value. Tax commissioner Lamar Dalton noted that “it’s a tough pill to swallow” but Madison County on the whole is actually undervalued right now according to the state, with the ratio at 33 percent, instead 40. The county is typically in the 37-38 range.
On a separate note, Higdon encouraged property owners to pay attention to their homeowner’s insurance rates, which are tied to assessed value. He said it might be time for people to shop around for better deals, and he added that homeowners should make sure that their home insurance companies have an appropriate ISO (Insurance Services Office) rating for the fire department that services them. He noted that sometimes departments see a drop in their rating, which will lower insurance rates, but insurance companies aren’t always up to date on those changes, which leads to missed savings for homeowners.
Sandwiched between the board’s two public hearings on the tax rate Tuesday was a separate meeting on the county’s 2023 budget, and county salaries were a topic. The group has long discussed the problem in retaining and attracting qualified staff to serve in a variety of government functions, including public safety. Madison County was far behind surrounding counties in salaries offered, with department heads and elected officers frequently saying the county was basically a training ground for employees who sought better pay nearby. So the BOC has aimed to improve pay to bring the county in line with its competitors in neighboring counties. This involved a wage study to determine what pay is appropriate. The board has included the changes suggested by the wage study into the 2023 budget. This involves a three-percent budget increase of roughly $1 million to cover adjustments in all county jobs. Commissioners say this will help the county retain and attract staff for a wide variety of services.
