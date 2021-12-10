Madison County’s industrial authority has long shouldered the cost of county infrastructure alone, but county commissioners now appear poised to help pay off debts for water lines from the early 2000s, a move deemed necessary to help the authority address future industrial development needs.
No action was taken Monday, but industrial authority chairman Josh Chandler and executive director Frank Ginn spoke at length with county commissioners about the authority’s debt situation. The IDA has over $827,000 in debt payments scheduled for 2022. Much of this is from old projects. A number of loans were taken out by the IDA in the early 2000s, when none of the current commissioners or IDA members were at the table, and members of both boards now want to get those loans paid off to keep from hampering the county moving forward.
Madison County commissioners are in a position to help. The county’s cash reserves are approximately $8.3 million, about 43-percent of the county’s yearly operating budget. The state recommends that reserves be kept about 25 percent of the operating budget. So, the commissioners have funds to address IDA debt.
Commissioners are likely to use reserves to pay off two old loans totaling $1.4 million. There was some discussion about paying one loan off now and addressing the other later. Commissioner Derek Doster suggested the county pay off one loan, then use more reserves to address other county projects, but commissioner Dennis Adams said both loans could be paid off with some remaining funds available for other county projects, while still leaving the state-suggested 25 percent of the operating budget in reserves.
The industrial authority also intends to move quickly to issue bonds to refinance its $4.7 million loan that paid for the water line extension on Hwy. 72 to supply water to Georgia Renewable Power (GRP), which has generated roughly $2 million a year in county revenues. Chandler said that if both loans are paid off by the BOC, then the IDA will have more money to issue the bonds and save the county roughly $260,000 over the life of the loan. The IDA wants to move quickly to take advantage of current low interest rates, which could go up.
Commissioners and the industrial authority agree that no new loans will be taken out for infrastructure projects unless the return on investment is there in terms of commercial tax revenue for the county.
Adams also suggested the county set up a mechanism for paying off debts generated by future infrastructure projects before tax revenues generated from the projects go to other uses.
Industrial authority members have noted that the IDA has shouldered all of the burden for the $4.7 million debt, while getting $85,000 in revenues from GRP, compared to roughly $2 million split between the county schools and county government.
Commissioners voiced a desire to work with the IDA in sharing responsibility on infrastructure projects, and the two groups are slated to hold a meeting Jan. 6 to talk more about infrastructure and industrial development in the county.
Commissioners also said they want to see more details on financing options on the bond proposal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.