Madison County commissioners reviewed a list of potential road maintenance projects at their meeting last week.
The list was prepared by public works director Alan Lapczynski and Chris Dills with Neel Shafer who are working to complete a bid packet for 2023 road projects to be funded with the 2022 and 2023 Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG) money the county has received.
County voters also approved a one-cent, five sales tax for road improvements last year. And the board hired Dills to help the county develop a big-picture plan on road maintenance. The first step in that is patching numerous roads.
Here is a list of 67.54 centerline miles the board is considering. There is no timeline set for when the roads will be addressed.
•Bishop Carey Road, 2.38 miles
•Moons Grove Church Road, 4.82
•Neese Commerce Road, 7.72
•Macedonia Church Road, 3.28
•Bryce Landing Subdivision, 1.53
•Windsor Heights Subdivision, 1.1
•Shiloh Fort Lamar Road, 3.37
•Old Wildcat Bridge Road, 4.1
•Transco Road, 1.7 (Hwy. 281 end)
•Davids Home Church Road, 2.59 (Hwy. 281 end)
•Racetrack Road, .5 (paved part)
•Johnson Bridges Road, 2.03
•Hudson River Church Road, 5.58
•Fortson Compton Road, 1.02
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.