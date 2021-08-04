County commissioners turned down a proposed zoning ordinance amendment Monday that would have opened the door for homes on smaller subdivision lots, provided the houses were at least a certain size.
The minimum lot size for homes in subdivisions is 1.5 acres, but a proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance would have allowed homes to be placed on lots as small as one acre if the houses were at least 2,500 square feet and had a crawl space.
Board members heard from several speakers Monday who had mixed feelings about the proposal. Several supported the reduction of subdivision lot sizes from 1.5 acres to one acre. Proponents of that move say there’s not sufficient affordable housing in Madison County and that having subdivisions with smaller lot sizes could provide more affordable options while also allowing greater housing density in designated high-growth areas, which could help protect land designated for agriculture.
But no one spoke in favor of the 2,500-square foot minimum or the crawl space requirement.
Developer Jay Pridgen noted that the 2,500-square-foot minimum for one-acre tracts would essentially create one rulebook for the wealthy and another one for those without as much money.
“I think what goes for one goes for all,” he said.
Virginia Beavers said the requirement for a crawl space wasn’t good planning and also could be a hardship on the handicapped, who don’t need raised doorways.
Planning commission member Conolus Scott asked the board to remain consistent. He noted that the minimum lot size has bounced around in recent years. He urged them to keep it at 1.5 acres.
Board members voted 4-0 against the amendment, following the planning and zoning board’s recommended 6-1 denial.
Commissioner Terry Chandler said any decisions on altering lot size requirements shouldn’t get ahead of the upcoming update of the comprehensive land use plan.
OTHER ZONING ORDINANCE ISSUES
The subdivision lot size matter wasn’t the only zoning ordinance issue considered by the BOC Monday.
The group also took action to address permanent camper/RV/tent residences. Some citizens have been using their property for camper/RV/tent communities, which can lead to public health issues, such as septic problems.
The commissioners approved an amendment to the zoning ordinance that will give new code enforcement officer Christopher Roach clearer language to address the issue.
The new language reads as follows: “Individual RVs occupied temporarily by a guest of the owner or tenant of the property on with the RV is located, shall be allowed, not to exceed 15 consecutive calendar days in any 60-day period. There must be a home on the lot. One camper/RV/tent is allowed.”
The board also approved amendments that clarify when variances are allowed and when conditional use permits can be obtained in A-1 and A-2 zones.
BUSINESS AUDITS DISCUSSED
Madison County Chief Appraiser Robin Baker is seeking to enlist a firm to handle audits of the county’s 626 known businesses. He said the Department of Revenue requires that the county conduct audits of businesses, but that his staff is not equipped to handle all the necessary commercial audits, particularly with big businesses. He has proposed that a company be hired to conduct audits of all businesses over three years.
Commissioner Terry Chandler said he has received some feedback from business owners about the potential audits, indicating that they feel the proposal indicates a lack of trust in them and that they don’t like the idea of someone from outside the county coming in to conduct the audits. Chandler suggested that the county consider hiring someone on staff to handle such audits. Baker said he’s not sure it would be easy to find someone qualified to handle that duty who isn’t already employed by a firm that conducts business audits.
Commissioners also talked about the need for county business licenses, since the county doesn’t have a full listing of businesses in the county.
No action was taken Monday. The matter will be considered again Aug. 30.
PROPERTY, CASUALTY INSURANCE APPROVED
County commissioners approved a new property and casualty insurance policy with Trident Insurance at a slightly lower rate than last year. Long-time county insurance agent Dan Horne with Chastain & Associates Insurance told commissioners that the board’s long-time property and casualty insurance provider, One Beacon, made it known months ago that there would be a substantial rate increase if the county stayed with the company. Horne said that he then shopped for better plans for the county and found one that should come in slightly lower than the previous $225,000 plan.
GRANT APPLICATION FOR BROADBAND
Madison County commissioners aim to make broadband services available to all county residents. And Windstream (Kinetic) may play a part in making that happen.
Commissioners agreed Monday to jointly apply for federal grant funding for broadband services with Windstream (Kinetic).
TAX RATES APPROVED
The county commissioners officially approved their 2021 tax rates Monday at 14.115 mills in incorporated areas and 12.537 in unincorporated areas. The group held the tax rates steady from last year but held three public hearings to advertise a tax increase, since they didn’t roll back the rates to offset gains in the county digest (overall property value). The board also gave official approval to tax rates for the school board and industrial authority.
ZONING REQUESTS APPROVED
The board approved a request by Alex Lord to rezone two acres of his 13.11-acre parcel on Esco Road from A-2 to R-R for a home site. The BOC also approved a request by Russell Fogg to rezone his 17.77-acre parcel on George Edwards Road from A-1 to A-2 to combine with adjoining property.
