The Madison County Board of Commissioners voted Monday to roll back its millage rate.
The county tax rate was set at 9.777 mills for the unincorporated areas and 10.928 mills for the incorporated areas — both lower than last year’s rate.
“It is the historic lowest it’s ever been in this county,” BOC chairman Todd Higdon said about the adopted FY23 millage rate.
He also reiterated from the last public hearing that taxpayers who have held homestead exemption prior to April 1, 2023, will see a credit from Gov. Brian Kemp’s Tax Relief Bill. It will most likely appear on taxpayers’ bills as an increased exemption amount under homestead in the amount of $18,000 off assessed value, which typically equates to about a $500 rebate. Higdon said it will apply to 6,641 property owners in Madison County.
“This credit is a one-time reduction and will not be included on next year’s tax return,” he added.
ZONING MATTERS
In zoning matters Aug. 7, the BOC:
• voted to table a decision on a variance request, which would allow a home to be built on a property at 7959 Hwy. 29 N in Danielsville that cannot meet front property line setbacks, with a deficit of 35 ft., due to septic and water issues. The item will be discussed again Feb. 5 to give the property owners more time to explore their options.
• received the withdrawal notice for a request to rezone 11.88 acres located at 0 Hwy. 72 E in Comer from A2 to AR. Chris Smith, applicant for his mother, Sandra Smith, had originally requested the zoning change to divide the property into three tracts for inheritance purposes.
• approved a request to rezone 6.8 acres located at 1045 Crawford W. Long St. in Danielsville from B to AR. Curtis Whitsel requested the zoning change to return the property back to a residential zone to sell.
• approved a request to rezone 9.32 acres located at 0 Hwy. 98 E in Danielsville from A1 to AR. Ralph Power requested the zoning change to split the property back into two separate parcels of 4.61 and 4.71 acres for tax purposes.
• approved a request to rezone 28.79 acres located at 0 Holly Creek Church Road in Comer from A1 to A2. William “Ricky” Hix requested the zoning change to split the property back into two separate parcels of 16.11 and 12.67 acres for tax purposes.
• approved a request to rezone 8 acres located at 2300 Buford Carey Rd. in Danielsville from A1 to AR. Robert and Diane Briggs requested the zoning change to allow a second home to be placed on the property for their son as an accessory dwelling unit.
• approved a request to rezone a 12-acre portion of 77.63 acres located at 460 Macedonia Church Rd. in Danielsville from A1 to A2. The applicant wanted the 12 acres to be split out and gifted as a homesite.
• approved a request to rezone 6.72 acres located at 1352 Esco Road from A1 to AR. The applicant sought the request to allow a second home to be placed on the property for her son to live in an accessory dwelling unit.
• approved a request to rezone 18.27 acres located at 255 Collins Dudley Rd. in Danielsville from A2 to AR. The zoning change allows for 3.98 acres to be split off with an existing home to be sold and to allow a possible additional split for a family member in the future.
• approved requests to rezone two properties located at 419 and 425 Irvin Kirk Rd. in Danielsville from A1 to A2. Gloria Cochran and her daughter sought the requests to rezone 31.53 acres to allow for a 12-acre split and 10-acre split on the respective properties for family.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the BOC:
• looked at Hull’s contracts for services related to LOST distribution. Hull is determining what services could make it eligible for LOST once again.
• discussed the restructuring of the current building inspection permit fees, but plan to revisit at a later date. Commissioners would like the fees to remain as low as possible but be able to cover the costs of inspection.
• approved the renewal of its contract with Chastain & Associates for its insurance package with Trident Insurance Company and Saville Public Entities.
• approved a contract with Sportography for 2024 for recreation department photos.
• appointed Nikki Simmons to the Madison County Division of Family and Children Services Board.
