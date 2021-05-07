The Kwik Chek Food Mart at the Hwy. 29 intersection in Hull hasn’t been able to sell alcohol for some time. And that will remain the case after a county commission vote Monday to deny the owner of the business a beer-and-wine license.
At issue, is this: does John Betts, the owner of Dogsboro LLC, who was applying for the license, run the store or is he acting under the direction of Mohammad Shafiq, the property owner and former owner of the store who is no longer eligible for a beer-and-wine license due to his criminal record?
Betts, who said he is recovering from surgery and covid, has not been at recent meetings in which the alcohol license was discussed. And commissioner Theresa Bettis said last month that Betts needed to be present before the board could vote on the matter. Betts attended Monday’s meeting but remained silent, except to inform the board of his medical issues, while store manager Melanie Dove spoke for him.
Dove insisted that Shafiq had no connection to the store, saying he merely accepted rent checks of $4,000 per month for the building, a rate she said Shafiq reduced from $6,000 due to the financial strain of not having a beer-and-wine license.
“He just wants his rent,” she said of Shafiq.
Dove, who said she has been with the store since the beginning of the year, said the lack of an alcohol license has hurt the business, since people stopping to buy alcohol often buy something else as well. And she provided the board with Dogsboro LLC tax returns from the store, which showed a slight profit in 2018 and a small loss in 2019. She said she had done everything possible to prove that Dogsboro LLC was not run by Shafiq.
“I don’t know what else I can do to show you this,” said Dove.
Bettis, who is stepping down as a BOC member at the end of the month and who serves as principal at Hull-Sanford Elementary, which is not far from the store, adamantly opposed awarding the license and she peppered Dove with questions about the store operations. Commissioner Terry Chandler also said he couldn’t support awarding a license to the business based on its history. The store was part of a multi-business Georgia Bureau of Investigation illegal gambling raid in 2017. And Bettis said the store has a history of selling alcohol to minors.
“I’m trying to uphold what I think is right,” said Bettis.
But other commissioners noted that there is no proof that Dogsboro LLC is controlled by Shafiq. And commission chairman Todd Higdon said he didn’t want to go to court without sufficient evidence, noting that this could be costly to taxpayers.
When Bettis made a motion to deny the license, followed by a second by Chandler, the board voted 3-2 against the denial. But a second vote for approval was required. And as the board was about to vote on the approval motion, Bettis spoke up again. “This store has a history of selling to underage,” she said. “And it’s been years of doing that.”
She addressed Dove: “And there is a relationship between you (Dove) and the owner (Shafiq), correct?”
“Somewhat, yes,” said Dove, adding that she would not sell alcohol to anyone underage.
Commissioners then expressed puzzlement about Dove’s “somewhat, yes” response to a relationship with Shafiq.
“You made the comment that there is a relationship, so I’m confused, I thought awhile ago you said there was no relationship,” said commissioner Brian Kirk. “…I guess I’m waiting for someone to explain to me how there was no relationship, but there is a relationship.”
“I’m confused, too,” said county attorney Mike Pruett.
“I think the whole table is now,” said commissioner Dennis Adams.
Dove said the tenant and the landowner aren’t in business together.
“There is no business relationship between the landlord and the tenant — no business relationship other than to pay rent,” said Dove.
“So what was the relationship you were referring to in response to Mrs. Bettis’s question?” asked Pruett, referring to her connection with Shafiq.
Dove then consulted the attorney who accompanied her.
“I’m not sure how it’s relevant to the business, but there is a personal relationship, yes,” she said. “In relation to the business, there is no relationship.”
The board then voted 5-0 to deny the beer-and-wine license to Dogsboro LLC.
EMS PENSION PLAN
In a separate matter Monday, Madison County commissioners heard again about a proposed pension plan for county EMS workers. EMS director Bobby Smith told the board that the plan won’t cost the county anything. It is funded through four-percent salary contributions from the EMS workers, with employees drawing a full retirement after 20 years. The plan, which is seen as a way to help keep and recruit EMS employees, will be voted on by commissioners later this month.
ANIMAL BURIAL POLICY
Madison County commissioners will soon end the practice of burying livestock free of charge. A date for the policy change hasn’t been set, but it will be in a matter of weeks.
New code enforcement officer Christopher Roach spoke with commissioners Monday about the transition to the new policy. Board members want clear policies on how burials should be handled. Roach presented a color-coded chart of how different circumstances will be handled depending on the size of the animal, the type of animal, where the carcass is located and how long it has been dead. The guidelines will be presented to the public, along with a list of potential options for private burial service for those who need it.
Higdon noted that the road department recently handled eight burials in a day. County commissioners have agreed that this expense should fall on animal owners, not the county, but they want owners to have clear options when they face the task. The matter will be discussed again later this month.
NUISANCE ABATEMENT ORDINANCE
Roach also spoke with the board about the county nuisance abatement ordinance. Board members have voiced a desire to have properties deemed a health hazard cleaned up. Roach and former code enforcement officer Jack Huff are working on guidelines for such efforts, which will not target old, dilapidated barns, chicken houses or ag structures, but will focus on properties deemed unsafe, such as abandoned trailers that have been gutted by fire. The board will discuss the matter again later this month.
T-SPLOST PLANS
County commissioners plan to put a referendum on the ballot in November for a proposed one-cent sales tax to fund county transportation improvements, such as road-paving projects. The board briefly discussed the matter again Monday, agreeing that road mileage will be a good way to divide money between cities in the county.
SOUND STUDY
Commissioner Derek Doster presented fellow board members with the recent sound study conducted by Arpeggio of the Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) plant in Colbert and recommended that the board work on the county noise ordinance. Residents around the plant have said the noise from the plant is not acceptable.
OTHER BUSINESS
Higdon noted that there is now an AED (automated external defibrillator) in the county commission meeting room for medical emergencies.
County commissioners agreed to transfer oversight of any grant funds for the planned county ag center to the industrial authority.
Higdon reported that the county’s budget for 2021 looks good and that the county is probably “ahead of target,” meaning expenses aren’t exceeding revenues. He said the county building and inspections office has had 223 building permits so far in 2021. He said another dump truck is being purchased for the road department and that a mower is needed at the sheriff’s office and that renovations at the new elections office (in the old funeral home on Albany Avenue) are under way. He said the animal shelter is seeking a $25,0000 grant for a dog park next to its facility that would be open to the public.
Higdon said that he has talked with potential insurance brokers for the county as he searches for a health provider for county employees. Bettis and Kirk said they have been pleased with the work of Matt Bidwell as the county insurance agent. No vote was taken.
Madison County commissioners plan to turn over control and maintenance of the old Danielsville cemetery in front of the county government complex to the city of Danielsville, which oversees a fund designated to the cemetery’s maintenance. Commissioners discussed the matter with Danielsville Mayor Michael Wideman Monday. The group also talked about the old, county-owned church by the cemetery. Wideman said the city has some ideas about what could be done with the building and the commissioners may meet with the city on that, though no date was set.
The board discussed the potential transfer of ownership of county-owned land where the Danielsville and Collins fire departments sit to the departments. But the legal process for doing this is tricky, requiring a sealed-bid process open to anyone. The board talked about putting the property out to bid, with the hope of only the fire departments putting a bid forward. If other bids are received, the commissioners have the right to reject all bids. If the departments own the land, they can use it as collateral for loans to finance needed equipment upgrades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.