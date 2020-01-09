County commissioner Brian Kirk remembered Bob Fowler, who recently passed away, and who was a member of the county zoning board.
Kirk said he wanted Fowler’s family to know that he appreciates what Fowler did for Madison County.
The District 4 commissioner added that there is a vacancy at the planning commission table and that he has spoken with a few people, adding that anyone interested in serving on the zoning board can contact him. He said he hopes to have a recommendation for the commissioners at their next meeting.
COUNTY GETS $10,000 FOR COURTHOUSE
In a separate matter, county commission chairman John Scarborough announced Monday that the county has received a $10,000 Georgia Heritage Grant to go toward the restoration of the historic county courthouse in the center of Danielsville. The lower level of the courthouse is in use, but the upper level has been abandoned for over two decades.
ZONING REQUESTS APPROVED
County commissioners unanimously approved a request by Paul Metz for a conditional use for an event venue on his 20.0 acre parcel, zoned A-1 at the corner of Russell Road and Cooper Road. Metz told the board that he would hold family-friendly events at the property and that he’s not serving alcohol at the venue. No one spoke in opposition. The board also approved a request by Chris Jones representing Calwood Properties to rezone their 1.53-acre parcel from B to R-1 on Hwy. 72 East.
OTHER MATTERS
The board agreed to allocate an additional $1,500 annually to an administrative assistant position at the county extension office. The position is partially funded by the University of Georgia and school system, too. UGA is raising the pay by $3,000, while the school board is also being asked to contribute an additional $1,500 a year. The position was held for over 30 years, with the pay remaining stagnant.
The board approved $5,000 for training in the commissioners’ office. Commissioner Derek Doster said he would like the county to keep an active log of all training scheduled in all offices so that the BOC could see the bigger picture of what’s needed and when in terms of training.
An audience member asked to address the commissioners about the Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) plant. Commission chairman John Scarborough said the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting only applied to items on the agenda. There were no GRP issues on the agenda. However, the Jan. 27 BOC meeting will have a public comment agenda item that will be open for citizens to address the board on any matter.
