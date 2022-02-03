Madison County commissioners want a blueprint for the future. They now have professional help in drawing the plans.
The board approved Hall Consulting Monday to help Madison County update its comprehensive land use plan, which will be used as a guideline for determining which areas of the county are suitable for development and which aren’t, as well as developing an overall vision for the future of the county.
The contract is for $123,000, but the board agreed to spend up to $130,000 to Hall Consulting if the commissioners determine that more responsibilities need to be assigned to the company.
Commissioners have repeatedly emphasized the importance of the comprehensive plan, saying that it may be the most important issue they tackle at the table.
The plan must be submitted to the state government for approval in 17 months, though Hall Consulting is expected to finish before that.
Commissioner Todd Higdon spoke of the significance of the plan after the board’s approval Monday. He noted that previous comprehensive plans haven’t been what the county needed.
“People’s going to question, ‘Why would the county do this?’” he said. “This is very, very key in moving this county in any kind of direction, especially forward. So without this, we’re steering in the blind. Paying a company like this that does this for a living to develop a comp plan unlike what we’ve had in years past that either didn’t work or we didn’t agree with.”
Higdon noted that there will be considerable input from citizens during the process.
“There will be several inputs from the community,” he said. “This company has scheduled five face-to-face meetings with not only the board of commissioners but with the public and/or department heads or civic groups, the Chamber, stuff like that. We’re not going to open a book and say this is what they give us, guys vote on it. That’s not going to happen. This will be involved with Madison County residents.”
Commissioners considered four companies for the project, then narrowed the applicants to two, Hall Consulting and Southern Prosperity, before interviewing both in January.
Hall Consulting will include cities in the planning process.
OTHER BUSINESS
Madison County commissioners plan to pay a firm to conduct a wage study of Madison County employees this spring. County Clerk Christina Baxter told the board Monday that five companies have submitted proposals and that she and human resources director Tracy Dake reviewed the submissions and have two recommendations for the board. Zoom interviews will be arranged with the companies.
Higdon reported that the sheriff’s office remains woefully shortstaffed. He said the office has the following unfilled positions: eight jailers, three road deputies and one investigator.
The chairman said the county is in OK shape with ambulances but that there is a two-year wait now on getting new ambulances due to supply-chain issues. He said the county is on a waiting list to get an ambulance. He noted that the new EMS station planned in Comer is scheduled to start construction at the end of the month.
Higdon said a recently approved professional evaluation of county roads is underway, with work starting in the Harrison district.
County commissioners met and welcomed new county library director Aleta Turner, who provided the board with the library’s quarterly report.
They also heard from Carole Knight, Brad Averill and Susan Goldman, who gave an overview of the wide range of services offered to local farmers, youth and citizens through the county extension office. The commissioners thanked them for their service to the county.
Lisa Collins voiced frustration with the planned county abandonment of Osley Mill Road, which has significant water runoff issues. She said closing the road would force people who regularly use it, such as her family, to drive five miles out of the way to get to regular destinations. The board agreed to re-advertise the matter and to hold a public hearing Feb. 28 where those both for an against the closure could speak.
Drago Tesanovich offered an example of a noise ordinance for the board to consider. He also spoke of the need to address light pollution caused by Georgia Renewable Power.
David Jones addressed commissioners and spoke of the importance of the comprehensive plan, commending the group for its planning efforts.
The meeting opened with a moment of silence for James Wiggins, who recently passed away at the age of 84. Wiggins was a county road department employee for 31 years, and Higdon said he will be missed.
