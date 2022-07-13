Madison County commissioners indefinitely postponed a decision on a potential reduction of the county planning commission from seven to five members.
The board recently heard a proposal from county planning director Christopher Roach, who wasn’t on hand Monday, to reduce the number of members on the board, with a total of five members nominated from each district. The change would include eliminating the zoning board position that is nominated by the BOC chairman, as well as one that is chosen by the zoning board itself. Those positions are held by Conolus Scott and Cynthia Fortson, who are both African American.
Commissioner Terry Chandler said the potential perception of that move to eliminate Scott’s and Fortson’s positions would not reflect the reality of the intent. He said the structure of the board needs attention, noting that the zoning board can be heavily stacked in favor of one district over the others, with the potential for three members from one district on the commission. Chandler said when he received the proposal, he realized “what this is going to look like.”
“And sadly, in our society today, perception becomes reality, whether there’s any fact behind it or not,” said Chandler. “And that’s a disappointing thing and that makes the job on this side of the table very difficult.”
The District 2 commissioner said a seven-member structure for the zoning board is not ideal.
“This is one of those structural issues that when we back up and take a big-picture look at it, this is something we need to consider,” he said. “And this slipped past me for years, I never thought of it, but with the current structure of the planning commission as it is, there is the potential to have three representatives from one district. Each commissioner nominates one. The chairman nominates one, which will be from somebody’s district. And then the P&Z commission selects one, which could also be from that same district. Not to say that’s an issue with this board or has been before, but the potential exists for there to be stacked decisions with the current makeup of the board.”
Chandler said there wasn’t any intent to target anyone.
“It’s has not been targeting anybody,” he said. “And it’s disappointing that it gets addressed that way.
The entire intent of all the conversation has been move this county forward and correct problems that exist and head off potential problems down the road.”
Commissioner Brian Kirk agreed with Chandler.
“And I appreciate your comments,” he told his fellow board member.
Both Scott and Fortson asked to address the board but were told by BOC vice-chairman Derek Doster, who was overseeing the meeting in the absence of chairman Todd Higdon, the matter was tabled and that no public comments would be taken.
“We’re not taking any public comment on that; we’ve moved to postpone it,” he said. “We’ll pick it up at another time…We have not determined when it will be brought forward again.”
Scott contacted The Journal Tuesday and commented that any further discussions on the matter need to be held in a public forum.
CHAIRMAN’S REPORT
In other matters, Doster urged people to take part in the workshops for the Madison County Comprehensive Plan, which will serve as the blueprint for growth and development over the next 20 years. The next workshop is Thursday, July 14, at 6 p.m., at the Shiloh Volunteer Fire Department at 2149 Jones Chapel Shiloh Road, Danielsville. Another workshop is set for July 26 at 6 p.m. at the Comer Travel Museum at 1984 Center Street, Comer.
“I encourage the public to attend and to take your neighbor,” said Doster.
Doster also reported that a proposal from Arpeggio on a county noise ordinance should be available in the next two-to-four weeks.
SUBDIVISION PLANS APPROVED
The board voted 4-0 to approve a preliminary plat for Clint Larkin, representing High Point Construction & Development, for Spratlin Creek Farms Subdivision, a 13-lot development with a designated section of green space with picnic areas and walking trails and homes from 2,800-to-4,000 square feet. Commissioners approved the plan on the condition that an easement be added for a water line and that negotiations continue through the final plat process on a potential through road for the development.
In a separate matter, the board voted 4-0 to approve a request by Helena Santoyo for a conditional use for her A-2, 5.02-acre property on Cecil Stewart Road to allow her to continue operating a dog kennel with a maximum of 14 adult dogs on property where she and her family reside. One person spoke in favor and two people spoke against the request. The request was approved on the condition that she not have more than 14 adults dogs, that a building near the property line on the property not be used to house the dogs and that a privacy fence be installed.
OTHER ZONING
The commissioners agreed to establish new procedures on establishing private cemeteries in the county. Chandler initially made a motion to table any action on establishing the guidelines. He said he would like to see private cemeteries addressed in the ongoing update of the county comprehensive plan, noting that the placement of cemeteries can have a significant impact on future land use. County clerk Christina Baxter clarified that state law currently allows the establishment of private cemeteries, but the new policy spells out what exactly the county will require for those cemeteries, such as setback requirements. The board then approved the guidelines and agreed that the matter needs further discussion as ordinances are reviewed.
The commissioners approved a revision to county ordinances Monday that gives greater permissibility for recreational vehicles as a temporary residence. Baxter noted that a woman had lost her home in a fire, and the way the county guidelines were written, she would not allowed to place a recreational vehicle on the property while her home was rebuilt. The ordinance now allows that.
NO COUNTY INCREASE FOR PUBLIC DEFENDER’S BUDGET
Madison County will not see an increase this year in money paid to the Northern Judicial Circuit’s Public Defender’s Office. The public defender’s office requested an increase from Madison County, but commission chairman Todd Higdon voiced dismay with that proposed increase recently and requested the office look elsewhere. County attorney Mike Pruett told the commissioners Monday that the public defender’s office is receiving an approximate $90,000 refund from the state on overpaid personnel expenses from the five counties in the circuit for 2021, and that money will cover the public defender’s budget increase. Madison County will still contribute $117,475 for the services from the office, and the Madison County budget for 2022 will go up to $126,750, but the increase will come from the money refunded by the state, not from Madison County.
“A thank you to the chairman on the negotiations on that — saved us several thousand dollars,” said commissioner Terry Chandler.
