SMI Composites in Comer is a rapidly growing autoparts business, but the company has run into snags in its expansion in Madico Park due to conflicts with the county over water services.
County commissioners agreed Monday to try to remedy the situation, agreeing to spend up to $92,500 to upgrade a water line that will serve the company and potentially other businesses as well.
The matter was discussed at both the industrial authority and board of commissioners’ meetings this past week, with representatives of SMI appearing before the authority at its Wednesday morning meeting to voice dismay with the county, noting that a lack of communication between the county zoning office and the IDA put the company’s expansion project over budget and behind schedule.
The company got the OK from the county planning office for its original water line placement to serve the expanded portions of the business at Madico Park. But the industrial authority was not involved in that approval and determined this spring that the company must tie on to water services at Madico Drive in order to meet its standards for the park — an action that conflicted with what the planning office had determined.
IDA members acknowledged to SMI representatives last week that the county had not communicated properly and that efforts are underway to improve the permitting process to keep such problems from happening again.
“You guys had building plans approved and utility access was never a part of that discuss and we apologize as a county for putting you in that situation,” said IDA chairman Josh Chandler to SMI representatives.
After SMI was forced to change its plans, the industrial authority sought funding from the BOC to cover the cost of materials for the upgrade.
“It certainly increased the cost of the project (for SMI) and as part of the goodwill we went to the board of commissioners and asked them for some support in being able to provide the materials for what we were requiring for those connections,” said Chandler.
But SMI officials said the water issue wasn’t resolved.
Thomas Yoder, production manager for SMI in Comer noted Wednesday how rapidly the business is expanding in Madison County and what that means for county in terms of jobs and tax dollars. He said SMI started at the Madico facility in 2014 with about 15 employees and one building. Between 2015 and 2018, the company expanded to roughly 50 employees with two buildings. In 2019, the company had three buildings. Now, in 2022, the company has more than 200 employees with five buildings. And more employees are expected to be hired.
“There has been a steady increase in employment to the county,” said Yoder. “The real gist of the story is because of the failures and miscommunication of the county, this is impacting SMI negatively. Our project is behind. We are now substantially over budget due to a failure of communication.”
Shane Morse, executive vice president at Venture Sales and Engineering, also addressed the authority Wednesday. Morse took issue with $82,000 that SMI was expected to pay for the project. Both Yoder and Morse said the industrial authority was trying to improve water services at the park by using funds from a private company that shouldn’t have the responsibility of upgrades outside of what it needs to operate its own business. Yoder said the county wants a 12-inch line but that the company doesn’t need that.
“There have been add-ons and things that will benefit the industrial authority and other businesses that SMI is having to pay for,” said Yoder.
IDA executive director Frank Ginn told SMI representatives that a 12-inch line is needed to provide adequate fire protection for the business.
“To adequately make sure the flow is there is what requires a 12-inch line,” said Ginn. “…We want to make sure whatever happens on your facilities is taken care of as well as the rest of our folks.”
Morse said the IDA is trying to cover system upgrades at SMI’s expense.
“Let’s just cut to the chase. Bottom line, the project is $161,000 more than we expected,” said Morse. “…$82,000 of that is basically running up Madico and hooking up our neighbors…I know what you’re trying to do, Frank, you’re trying to defray the government costs and get the private companies to pay for that. That’s what this is all about. I don’t see any reason for us to be paying for the infrastructure costs.”
Morse requested a water rate adjustment for SMI to offset the $82,000. Chandler said he’d prefer a remedy happen in an immediate way, rather than over a long-term rate adjustment. He said such moves lead to confusion as members come and go from the authority.
County commissioners Terry Chandler and Dennis Adams both attended the IDA meeting Wednesday, and the BOC has recently handled much of the authority’s finances, agreeing to cover some long-term debts. The IDA has deferred much of its financial decision making to the BOC, and that was the case Wednesday, with the board agreeing to let the commissioners determine a remedy to the situation.
So the matter was discussed again Monday, with the BOC agreeing to spend up to $92,500 for the water services at the park. That brings the county’s total investment in water system upgrades in the SMI situation to roughly $290,000, with parts and labor included.
Yoder told commissioners that the remedy still doesn’t make SMI financially whole. He said the company originally budgeted $40,000 for the water line and is still overbudget due to the county’s mistake.
In other matters before the industrial authority last week, the IDA postponed a decision on whether to drill a new hole at the James Holcomb well site, which once produced a significant amount of water, but was abandoned by the IDA after a drill bit fell in the well, which was also high in mineral content. Madison County is searching for new water sources, and the James Holcomb site is an option, but IDA member Marc Perry expressed some apprehension over drilling at the long-abandoned site.
The industrial authority will hold a work session at 10 a.m., Oct. 18 at Jackson EMC’s Neese office, which will serve as an educational meeting for board members on a variety of topics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.