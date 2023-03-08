The American Legion building in Danielsville

Should the commissioners give the old American Legion building on Crawford Long Street to the City of Danielsville, which is interested in possibly remodeling the structure as a community center?

County commission chairman Todd Higdon asked board of commission members to consider deeding the property to the city, noting that the county doesn’t have the funds or the time to restore that structure when it has other restoration projects that take priority, such as the old courthouse in the center of Danielsville. Higdon said long-time city resident Charles “Frog” Temple has maintained the building for years, but he wants to retire from that obligation and seeks for the City of Danielsville to manage the building.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.