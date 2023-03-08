Should the commissioners give the old American Legion building on Crawford Long Street to the City of Danielsville, which is interested in possibly remodeling the structure as a community center?
County commission chairman Todd Higdon asked board of commission members to consider deeding the property to the city, noting that the county doesn’t have the funds or the time to restore that structure when it has other restoration projects that take priority, such as the old courthouse in the center of Danielsville. Higdon said long-time city resident Charles “Frog” Temple has maintained the building for years, but he wants to retire from that obligation and seeks for the City of Danielsville to manage the building.
“It would be a money pit for the county,” said Higdon. “I personally don’t see any interest in it and the city has interest in it, and I say if I had a vote, I’d give it to them.”
District 5 commissioner Derek Doster said more study of the matter is needed before any action is taken.
“I’m not opposed to entertaining the idea,” said Doster. “But I think of it as a county asset and other cities whether we own property or not there. Should it be appraised? Would it be better to have an intergovernmental agreement and lease it to them for a dollar a year? That way they can operate or maintain it. Or do we sell it outright? I think there are some questions there that need to be answered.”
Higdon said the City of Danielsville was recently turned down for a grant, because it couldn’t show property that it owned. The county owns the land under city hall, and the city doesn’t own the city fire hall.
The chairman said leasing the building to the city for $1 a year wouldn’t do the city any good in terms of getting grant money to renovate the building. He added that the building was given to the county by a local family years ago and not paid for by taxpayers.
Commissioner Dennis Adams said he’d like assurance that the city wouldn’t sell the property if it chose not to use the building. Higdon said a “reverter clause” could be included in the contract for the county to own the property again if the city chose not to use it.
Commissioner Brian Kirk said he’d like for Temple and a representative from the city to talk to the board about the proposal. And Higdon, who served as Mayor of Danielsville prior to his time as BOC chairman, said he would make that happen.
