There’s $2.9 million in federal money in Madison County’s bank account.
There’s supposed to be another $2.9 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) money arriving in May.
So how will the county government use $5.8 million in ARP funds?
Well, it apparently won’t be needed for broadband. Kinetic by Windstream and the county government are partnering in a grant application from the federal government to expand broadband services in the county, with Kinetic allocating all the matching-grant money necessary. The county will allocate $0. County commission chairman Todd Higdon announced this Tuesday during the commissioners’ discussion of ARP allocations.
So most of Tuesday’s talk centered on how much money the county should allocate toward water/sewer infrastructure upgrades. Local governments were awarded a round of ARP money — that’s where the $5.8 million comes from — but states were also provided ARP funding. And Georgia has set a deadline of Aug. 30 for local communities to submit applications for matching grants from the state. Basically, Madison County can use its ARP funds to apply for the state’s ARP funds, just like other government bodies across the state.
Commissioners met Tuesday to talk about how much money they want to present for a matching grant for infrastructure. Industrial authority chairman Josh Chandler requested that the board designate $2.5 million for water/sewer upgrades. That money could then be used to apply for an additional $7.5 million in state ARP money, leaving the county with $10 million, if approved, for infrastructure needs.
After much discussion, the board eventually agreed to seek a 25-percent matching grant from the state, with up to $2.5 million provided from the county.
Chandler presented the BOC with a map and a list of top infrastructure needs, with the top priority being the connection of the Columbia Feed Mill water system on Hwy. 72 to the county water system.
But commissioners said there’s a lot of talk that needs to happen before any projects proceed. The county comprehensive land use plan is due for an update, and commissioners say no water/sewer projects need to happen until that plan is set and a clearer vision for county growth is established.
Commissioner Terry Chandler voiced dismay with the ARP program Tuesday, saying it’s “phony money being printed” and that the short deadline on Aug. 30 for grant applications is a clear indicator that someone was unhappy that money isn’t being spent fast enough and that the deadline is a way to make money move.
Higdon noted that a lot of red tape has been cut away through the grant process with a lot less detail necessary in the applications. County attorney Mike Pruett noted that this also leads to questions about the criteria the state will use in approving the applications.
But Higdon spoke Tuesday about several ways that ARP money can be used to reimburse the county for expenses, such as with the new elections office, and with public safety expenses, leading to more money in the general fund and wider options for usage. Commissioners would like to tag money to a proposed ag center as well as at the senior center and recreation department. But whether ARP money could be used for such purposes has yet to be determined.
