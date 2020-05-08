The same insurance plan for county employees will cost the county government nine-percent more next year than this year.
County commissioners learned that the Cigna plan for Madison County employees will cost the government an additional $166,000 if it keeps the plan over the next year.
County commission chairman John Scarborough informed the board of the increase during the group’s second “Zoom” meeting, which lasted 35 minutes and included some “turn-off-your-mic” moments due to feedback problems.
Scarborough said Matt Bidwell will present insurance options at the group’s May 18 meeting. One option could include going with a “Piedmont only” plan that provides care through Piedmont services. The chairman encouraged the commissioners to send questions to Bidwell prior to the meeting.
In other business, Scarborough reported that 14 people have applied for the director’s position at the Madison County Recreation Department. Long-time director Robin Pendleton will retire this month. Board members will review the applications.
The chairman said the commissioners will consider two recommendations for the Department and Family and Children Services board at their next meeting: Linda Kay Holloman and Margo Fowler.
The commissioners had to postpone two scheduled rezoning hearings set for May 4. Those hearings will need to be held in person at a later date.
Scarborough said the board will hear from the county school board at its next meeting about potential benefits of the school system refinancing its 2011 bonds, which would require the passage of a resolution by the BOC.
The chairman said the county’s fee to participate in the 12-county Northeast Georgia Regional Solid Waste Management Plan is $1,740.
The board agreed to move forward with a change to the county’s purchasing policies that will give the commission chairman more authority to make routine purchases for the county. The 1965 county policy states that the board must approve purchases over $100.
Scarborough said trees around the historic courthouse in Danielsville are being removed in preparation for the replacement of the roof on the structure.
Commissioner Lee Allen requested repair work on Loyd Nelms Road. Board member Tripp Strickland requested repairs on Timberlane Drive. Scarborough said a new culvert is in place on New Haven Church Road and he said work is beginning on a culvert on Harry Pauls Road.
Commissioner Derek Doster asked Scarborough if the General Assembly will be in a full legislative session or a limited session in June. The chairman said he would check on that.
