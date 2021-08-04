Madison County commissioners are adamant about getting the county’s next comprehensive plan done right.
Board members have emphasized that they don’t want any cookie cutter plan that doesn’t actually address the growth challenges the county will face in the future. The comprehensive plan can serve as a blueprint for how a community handles a variety of growth-related issues. But it can also be tossed aside and be irrelevant to local leaders. The county BOC stresses that they want a document that holds real weight across time.
So the group is searching for someone to handle the comprehensive plan update for Madison County, perhaps the Northeast Georgia Regional Development Commission (RDC), perhaps a private firm, perhaps a combination of the two.
The commissioners agreed Monday night to develop a Request for Proposal (RFP) on what they expect from those who might lead the planning process. And that RFP will be discussed at the board’s Aug. 30 meeting.
“I want to do it right,” said commissioner Derek Doster, BOC vice chairman who served as chairman Monday with Todd Higdon out of town. “This is very important. I do not want to make light of that. I don’t want to dismiss any resources we have available, whether it’s a private firm, the RDC or a hybrid approach.”
Commissioners heard early in the meeting from Eva Kennedy, Director of Planning and Government Services for the Northeast Georgia RDC, who outlined the RDC’s role in comprehensive plan updates for government agencies. Kennedy stressed that the RDC relies heavily on input from steering committees in each community, which is composed of about 15-to-20 people, including representatives from the county agencies and municipalities. The RDC also engages the public to get citizen input in the process.
Commissioners thanked Kennedy for her presentation but didn’t make any commitment on a direction. The RDC doesn’t handle engineering on infrastructure, so Kennedy said getting pricing on water/sewer planning or exploring other specific options on the most cost-effective ways to expand infrastructure services would require other help, but she said such planning would come under the “short-term work plan,” which falls under the greater umbrella of an overall comprehensive plan.
