Madison County could become a “Second Amendment Sanctuary County.”
County commissioners will consider adopting a resolution March 2 declaring their support for ignoring any federal laws that are deemed a “violation of the Second Amendment.”
Here are some key stipulations in the resolution to be considered:
•“Whereas, U.S. Supreme Court has affirmed that the federal government cannot compel state law enforcement officers to enforce federal laws. (Prinz vs. United States 1997).”
•“Whereas all federal acts, laws, orders, rules or regulations regarding firearms, firearms accessories and ammunition are a violation of the Second Amendment…”
•“It is the desire of the Madison County Board of Commissioners to declare its support of the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution and to the provisions of the Constitution of the State of Georgia that protects Madison County citizens’ individual inalienable rights to keep and bear arms.”
•“Be it further resolved that the Madison County Board of Commissioners affirms its support for the Madison County Sheriff in the exercise of his sound discretion to not enforce against any citizen an unconstitutional firearms law.”
•“Be it further resolved that no agent, employee or official of Madison County or any corporation providing services to Madison County, shall provide material support or participate in any way with the implementation of federal acts, orders, rules, laws or regulations in violation of the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution.”
•“Be it further resolved that the Madison County Board of Commissioners will not authorize or appropriate funds, resources, employees, agencies, contractors, buildings, detention centers or offices for the purpose of enforcing or assisting in the enforcement of any element of any acts, laws, orders, mandates, rules or regulations that infringe on the right by the people to keep and bear arms.”
