Madison County commissioners will discuss a property purchase near the government complex Monday, and also talk about upgrades to the county 911 system.
The county has purchased a 1.58-acre lot at 50 Albany Avenue adjacent to the old funeral home near the government complex for $80,000 — with sales tax money covering the expense — from Dr. Robert Hooper. County commission chairman John Scarborough signed the agreement Oct. 14 and Hooper signed it Oct. 15. The county commissioners will discuss the purchase at their 6:30 p.m., Oct. 26 meeting.
Scarborough said Tuesday that the government complex isn’t big enough to handle the court needs of the county and that expansion is going to be necessary. The commissioners recently purchased the old funeral home on Albany Avenue near the government complex. Scarborough said the purchase of the adjacent lot at 50 Albany Avenue gives the county more space for future expansion and could also serve immediately as space for parking. He said the county might move several offices now housed in the government complex to the old funeral home to free up space for court use.
In a separate matter, commissioners will also discuss two proposals for upgrades to the county 911 radio system. Two companies have submitted bids for the project: Mobile Communications America, Inc. and Gunby Communications, Inc.
Madison County voters approved $905,000 in sales tax money last year for 911 upgrades, including a new radio system and facility. An exact timeline for the changes remains to be seen.
Sheriff Michael Moore and 911 director Brenan Baird said “radio operability is sporadic at best and nonfunctional at worst.” They said the analog system is outdated and needs to be replaced with a digital system.
“Many areas of the county are ‘dead spots’ which leaves public safety personnel at risk, delays response time while phones and playback features are used to decipher communications, and creates safety and liability concerns,” they wrote in a proposal to commissioners earlier this year. “Even our current radio provider is in agreement that the system needs to be replaced.”
They said the old, brick building in Danielsville is no longer a good place to house the county 911 communications.
“The need for a purpose built building is due to the current building being more than 50 years old, not being capable of expansion, not being laid out in a way that is conducive to its function, not providing ease of ingress and egress for the public, having asbestos ceilings, requiring thousands of dollars per year in repairs to AC and electrical malfunctions, and not being at a location where the transmitter tower is connected to it creating the need for an additional tower,” wrote Baird and Moore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.