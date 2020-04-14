The Madison County Board of Commissioners will hold an online meeting at 6 p.m., Monday, April 20.
Instructions on how to “attend” the meeting via Zoom will be put on the Madison County government website: madisoncountyga.us
“This will be a maiden voyage,” said BOC chairman John Scarborough. “It won’t be without issue, but we’re going to give it a shot and make adjustments as we need to.”
Here is the agenda for that meeting:
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors
•Chairman’s report
•Statements and remarks from citizens on an agenda item
•Consider 2019 budget amendments dated 3-2-20
•Discuss potential home rule amendment to section 19 of the Charter
•Consider amendments to the purchasing policy
•Consider approving recommended bid for historic courthouse roof replacement
•Consider approving recommended bid for 2020 LMIG paving projects
•Consider accepting the Republican Party nominee, Nathan Owens, to fill a vacant position on the Board of Elections
•Consider approving a proclamation naming April 19-25, 2020 National Library Week
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Statements and remarks from citizens
•Statements and remarks from commissioners
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
