A contractor has yet to be determined for a project to link a standalone water system in the Mize Road area with Madison County’s county water system.
The board discussed the matter Monday and will meet again on the issue at 6 p.m., Aug. 15 in the county government complex. The county has to submit paperwork by Sept. 1 to the state to keep grant funding for the project.
County commissioners are considering Ranger Environmental Services out of Creola, Alabama and Dale Construction out of Maysville.
The project will involve installing about 9,200 feet of water line from the Blacks Creek Church Road/Mize Road area to the county’s “60 system” (the term used for its main water system). This will tie the isolated western Madison County system, which is served by Commerce, to county lines and provide further connection between Madison County and Commerce, with water able to flow both ways.
Ranger Environmental was the low bidder out of five companies seeking the work, with a quote of $370,828, which is for labor and doesn’t include materials. The industrial authority received a Community Development Block Grant of over $500,000 for the project, and that grant requires the IDA to take the low bidder for the project, barring some provable deficiency in the applicant. Dale Construction Company out of Maysville was the next lowest bidder at $375,925, and the IDA is familiar with that company and not the Alabama firm.
Last week, industrial authority executive director Frank Ginn suggested the IDA recommend Ranger Environmental for the project, so that the county would be in line with the law on bidding on grant projects.
However, on Monday, Ginn informed the board that Ranger had not responded to a question in its project application and said the BOC could either accept Ranger or reject its proposal, since it didn’t answer every question in the application. He noted that the IDA has a good relationship with Dale Construction and has used them on projects, but the authority is unfamiliar with the Alabama firm.
Both BOC chairman Todd Hidgon and District 1 commissioner Dennis Adams both said Dale Construction had been given information in a way that violated confidentiality procedures in the county bidding process. They both voiced dismay with this.
“I’m pretty sensitive to compromising the bid process,” said Adams. “For a low bidder not to get the bid and then provide a license number, a federal ID number and a bid bond, there better be a good reason for this…We gave a bid package to the competitor prior to the bid being awarded, which is what happened somewhere down the road…But until a contract is awarded, that information is confidential and it don’t need to leave the engineer of record’s office; it don’t need to leave y’all’s office (IDA), and it don’t need to leave this office (BOC). That ain’t fair. And I take exception to that. So it better be a very compelling reason not to issue this contract (to Ranger).”
County attorney Mike Pruett will work with engineer John Phillips to verify what is in each company’s application and then present that to the commissioners for their Aug. 15 meeting.
