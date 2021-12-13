The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 3:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 20 in the county government complex to discuss the 2022 budget. The public is welcome to offer input.
Latest Madison News
- BOC to meet Dec. 20 on 2022 budget
- Commerce School of Dance plans Christmas Spectacular this weekend
- BOC plans to address old infrastructure debt
- Kingston Greens to hold luminaries event Sunday
- Commissioners hear presentation on road-improvement strategy
- Three arrested following traffic stop
- M.A.R.T. Spotlight: Food 2 Kids Program
- Library announces December news, events
Most Popular
Articles
- Colbert man charged with murder in connection to woman’s drug overdose death
- Teen dies in Thursday-morning wreck on Hwy. 98
- Three arrested following traffic stop
- Hardware store robbed in Danielsville
- Comer election fraud case dismissed
- Commissioners hear presentation on road-improvement strategy
- Athens man charged with sodomy
- Comer man charged with family violence following 911 hang-up
- BOC plans to address old infrastructure debt
- Gillsville man charged with DUI, endangering child
Images
Commented
- LETTER: Resolving the world’s problems without God (2)
- LETTER: Thankful to have reliable local reporting (1)
- West alleges election fraud, seeks seeks new election; hearing set for Dec. 1 (1)
- MITCHAM: Thinking about lower-case thanksgiving (1)
- Fornash, Magrum elected Tuesday (1)
- Wreaths Across America event set for Dec. 18 in Colbert (1)
- Presentation on Medicare set for Dec. 4 (1)
- Commissioners hear presentation on road-improvement strategy (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.