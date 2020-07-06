The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. tonight (Monday, July 6) in the Superior Courtroom in the county government complex.
The meeting will also be available on Zoom. Visit the county website at madisoncountyga.us for the link to the meeting.
County commission chairman John Scarborough said people attending the meeting are encouraged to wear a mask. He said masks will be made available at the meeting for those who do not have one but wish to wear a mask.
Agenda items include:
•Statements and remarks from citizens on an agenda item
•Consider a lease purchase agreement for property located at 20 Albany Avenue
•Consider a lease purchase agreement for a new facility for the Division of Family and Children Services
•Roads Update
•Urgent Matters
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
