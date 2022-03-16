Madison County commissioners will meet next week with Hall Consulting, the firm they hired to help them update the county’s comprehensive land use plan.
The meeting, which will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 25 in the county government complex, is “to finalize the scope of work and discuss the future engagement plan for the comprehensive plan.”
The comprehensive plan helps leaders determine which areas of the county are suitable for development and which aren’t. It also sets an overall vision for the future of the county.
The BOC contract with Hall Consulting is for $123,000, but the board agreed to spend up to $130,000 to Hall Consulting if the commissioners determine that more responsibilities need to be assigned to the company.
Commissioners have repeatedly emphasized the importance of the comprehensive plan, saying that it may be the most important issue they tackle at the table.
