County commissioners have several meetings remaining in August.
The group will hold a called meeting at 6 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15 in the county government complex to award a contract for a Community Development Block Grant (CDGB) water project. The county has to submit paperwork by Sept. 1 to the state to keep grant funding of over $500,000.
The project will involve installing about 9,200 feet of water line from the Blacks Creek Church Road/Mize Road area to the county’s “60 system” (the term used for its main water system). This will tie the isolated western Madison County system, which is served by Commerce, to county lines and provide further connection between Madison County and Commerce, with water able to flow both ways.
The commissioners will consider Ranger Environmental out of Alabama and Dale Construction of Maysville.
The board will then meet three times the following day, Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to hold public hearings on the county mill rate, and at 5 p.m. to discuss the 2023 budget.
The county school board rolled back its tax rate by 1.5 mills last week. BOC chairman Todd Higdon indicated at a recent meeting that the BOC planned to roll back its rates to offset step increases in home valuations, which have occurred across much of the country.
The commissioners will then meet Monday, Aug. 29 at 5 p.m. for another budget work session, followed by a 5:30 p.m. public hearing on the county mill rate, with the group’s regular business meeting at 6 p.m.
A budget meeting is also planned for Sept. 12.
