The Madison County Board of Commissioners will hold three meetings in the county government complex Monday, Aug. 29 — one at 5 p.m. to discuss the 2023 budget, one at 5:30 p.m. to receive input from the public on the 2022 millage rate, and at 6 p.m. for the group’s regular meeting.
Agenda items for the 6 p.m. meeting include:
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors: proclamation for Emerson Nash
•Steve Kimbrell is requesting to rezone his 1.25 acre property (0091/059-01) from A-2 to A-1 to adjoin with his 17-acre, A-1 property (0091/037) to add acreage to his parcel where he currently operates two poultry houses. Mr. Kimbrell is also purchasing 6.87 acres of adjoining, A-1 property (0091/009) to combine with his property to make a total of 25.12 acres to bring parcel into compliance with A-1 zoning district minimum lot size. Mr. Kimbrell is also wanting to build a stack house on the property and is able to meet all required setbacks, except due to extenuating circumstances regarding the topography of the land, he is unable to meet the required 400-foot setback from a dwelling that is located across the road from the proposed stack house. The dwelling in question belongs to Mr. Robert Burgess (0091/059) and he has submitted written permission and is in agreement with this request. Mr. Kimbrell is requesting an area variance be granted to allow him to build the stack house at the proposed site. This is located at the corner of 0 Parham Town Road/0 Fleeman Road (Adjoins Property located at 2290 Parham Town Road.) on map 0091, parcels 37, 59, & 59-01 in District 4.
•Consider amending the zoning ordinance, section 7.7.1 permitted uses (business district)
•Consider amending zoning ordinance, section 7.9.1 permitted uses (industrial district)
•Consider amending zoning ordinance, article VII- use provisions by district (use chart)
•Statements and remarks from citizens on agenda items
•Consider approving the 2022 millage rate resolution
•Consider contract with Dale Construction for the ID&BA water project
•Consider amending code section 2-243 — administration of the code of ordinance
•Consider appointing Knox McDuffie and Sherry McDuffie as deputy coroners
•Consider a Resolution sent to the Georgia Department of Transportation Board
•Statements and remarks from citizens
•Statements and remarks from commissioners
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
