Madison County’s historic courthouse, which has suffered from significant leaks over the years, will soon get a new roof.
County commissioners are seeking bids on the replacement of the roof for the iconic structure in the center of Danielsville. The estimated cost is in the $100,000-to-$150,000 range.
The commissioners still have $80,000 left from the 2008 special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST), another $42,000 from the 2014 SPLOST and another $50,000 allocated from the SPLOST renewal last year.
Madison County Board of Commission Chairman John Scarborough said the 2008 sales tax funds must be spent by June. He said the project is estimated to take two-to-four months.
In other matters at their Feb. 3 meeting, the board discussed but took no action on several matters, which will be considered again at their business meeting later this month. These agenda items included purchasing a backhoe for the road department with sales tax money. The group discussed naming Robin Purcell to the recreation board. Commissioner Derek Doster talked about having local boards and departments meet with commissioners to go over their goals and how to achieve them. He also said he wants a master log of county training schedules to know who is up for certification and when.
The board discussed amending its purchasing policy to increase the threshold for when bids are required. Scarborough said it’s difficult for the county to participate in any auction process for purchasing items at current thresholds.
The commissioners met in closed session to discuss a potential real estate transaction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.