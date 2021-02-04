Madison County leaders took a step Monday to help county employees help their co-workers.
County commissioners agreed to adopt a policy on leave-time donations by county workers. Government employees can donate their unused leave time to their fellow workers with medical issues, but those donations can’t be made directly to one another due to federal tax restrictions. Instead, voluntary donations will be kept in an hour “bank” and distributed to qualifying county employees.
Employees in need will only be given donated hours if they have exhausted all of their own leave time. Employees can receive assistance if they have a medical issue or if someone in their immediate family has a medical emergency that has led to a worker using up all their leave, such as with a lengthy battle with covid or cancer.
The county commission chairman, the employee’s department head and the human resource director will determine if an employee qualifies for help from the donated hour bank. All donations are completely voluntary. County employees can only carry 240 hours of accumulated leave time. They lose hours after they go over 240, and commissioners said it makes sense for those going over 240 hours to donate those excess hours to fellow employees rather than lose them.
“As of now, we don’t have any who are requesting time,” said BOC chairman Todd Higdon.
The chairman opened Monday’s meeting saying that the first BOC meetings of the month are work sessions and will be informal. He urged audience members to chime in with input on matters. He then praised the work of the county elections staff for its work in a tumultuous election year.
“It was very hectic for them,” said Higdon. “It was times that they had never seen before. With all the unscheduled recounts that took place, they went above and beyond for this county. I think they done an excellent job and I want to recognize them for that…I’ve expressed my gratitude as to how well that ran. For some of y’all, if you get an opportunity, stop by and tell them thank you. They worked some long, long hours putting this together.”
In a separate matter, the board discussed the proposed painting of the old Strickland House on Hwy. 98 and the old Presbyterian Church on General Daniels Avenue off Hwy. 29 in front of the county government complex. Higdon said the painting appeared to be approved by former chairman John Scarborough, but Higdon said the paperwork he received didn’t appear to constitute a binding contract. He spoke with the company that was apparently tasked with performing the work and was told the work was supposed to start soon. Higdon told them to hold off on the work, that the county would consider bidding out the project, since it hadn’t been put out to bid yet. Higdon said the company representative told him that they would be willing to place a bid on the painting projects. Board members agreed Monday that they would like to see the projects put out to bid. The two historical structures are unused and in disrepair.
On a broader note, new District 2 commissioner Terry Chandler said he’d like the commissioners to have some discussions on exactly what needs to happen with historic county structures like the old courthouse and the two buildings needing paint. How much more money should be spent on historic structures without a plan for their future use?
“As a taxpayer and a representative of the taxpayers, at what point in time do we have to justify those dollars?” asked Chandler. “If the courthouse, if it’s only purpose is historic preservation, is that the county’s responsibility? Is there a way we can turn it over to somebody and let them be in the business of historic preservation? If it is a facility that we can utilize, then how much money are we willing to put into it? We need to seriously think before we continue to write $10,000 or $50,000 or $500,000 checks.”
Also Monday, Higdon said the county plans to move the county elections office to the old funeral home on Albany Avenue after some renovations are done. The industrial authority will move into the current elections office. There is no specific timetable for this change, though it should happen in the next few months.
In other matters, the commissioners discussed how often the recreation board should meet. The rec board suggested that meetings be held every other month instead of on a monthly basis. And commissioners discussed having county policy state that the rec board will generally meet on the third Tuesday every other month.
The board discussed appointing Lee Mitchell and Reggie Vaughn to the county planning commission. Mitchell was at the meeting Monday and told the board that he is a retired firefighter from Gwinnett County, who has owned property in Madison County for 13 years. He said he would like to play a part in planning Madison County’s future, and board members thanked him for his willingness to serve.
The commissioners discussed updating the county’s vehicle fleet policy to clarify liability related to county employees using their own vehicles to conduct county business on county time.
The board discussed county land arrangements in place with three local fire departments, as well as the City of Danielsville, which has a maintenance building that sits on county property. The Danielsville maintenance building became a point of conflict during contentious discussions last year over the proposed county Department of Family and Children’s Service building. The county discussed using the maintenance shed property as an access point to the DFCS building, which would have required the removal of the city’s maintenance building. That conflict was resolved without any such action, but Higdon, the former mayor of Danielsville, said he’d like to see the city own the land under its maintenance building, instead of the county, to eliminate any similar conflicts in the future.
Higdon also said he would like to see Collins, Danielsville and Poca volunteer fire departments own the land under their fire halls, which would allow the departments to use the land as collateral for bank loans if needed. But county attorney Mike Pruett noted that such a move could interfere with county sales tax dollars being legally allocated to the departments.
The board heard from tax commissioner Lamar Dalton who is working with an agent to lower the administrative processing rate on credit card payments in his office. The board also plans to give Dalton more discretion on when it’s appropriate to waive fees and interest charges on properties where an error has been made by the county.
Higdon reported that a Gradall excavator is now in county possession and being used on county roads and ditches. The board also gave the go head to the industrial authority to proceed with an application for a grant that would cover the cost of connecting an isolated Blacks Creek Road area water line, which connects to the City of Commerce, to an existing Madison County line.
Higdon noted that the planning and zoning office issued 140 certificates of occupation in 2018, 177 in 2019 and 224 in 2020.
Also Monday, the board heard from assessor Bill Waldrop, a retired police officer, about carrying his pistol to work. Waldrop said in his job as an assessor he has been threatened by someone with a gun and confronted by a wild pig. Pruett said he would look into the liability of such a practice, adding that it would likely fall under the purview of the sheriff’s office and whether the sheriff is willing to sign off on the allowance for a county employee not in his department.
