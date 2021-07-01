With a court reporter on hand, arguments were presented Monday in the county commissioners’ meeting room, regarding a long-standing denial of a beer-and-wine license for the Kwik Chek convenience store at the intersection of Hwy. 29 and Glenn Carrie Road.
The issue may now move to Superior Court after county commissioners unanimously stood by their decision to reject a license for Johnny Betts and Dogsboro LLC, the owner of the business, who leases the building from Hull-Jackson Properties, which is run by former store owner Mohammad Shafiq.
At issue: who’s really in charge?
Madison County commissioners don’t buy that Betts is acting on his own behalf. And they have rejected beer-and-wine applications from Dogsboro LLC three times. They have repeatedly voiced concern that the former owner of the store, Shafiq, is actually still calling the shots at the store and simply trying to find someone to front the business for him. Shafiq is barred from having an alcohol license due to his criminal record.
Melanie Dove, the store manager, has represented Betts in each meeting before the BOC this year, repeatedly saying that Shafiq is receiving lease payments on the building from Dogsboro LLC but is in no way affiliated with the store. The lease payments are for $4,000 per month.
Dove admitted in a May meeting that she has a personal relationship with Shafiq. And the board, which had moments earlier appeared ready to approve the license by a split vote, promptly rejected the license request at that meeting.
On Monday, an appeal hearing was held. And the board listened as county attorney Mike Pruett and Dogsboro LLC attorney Adam Cain presented a legal case for their clients. There was no judge on hand, but the meeting was a legal proceeding. The attorneys voiced objections at times as the other talked. Pruett explained that the proceeding was essentially a deposition, which may be considered by a judge at a later date.
Pruett presented documents tying Shafiq to the business, including a statement from Betts stating that he bought the business from Mr. Shafiq on April 1, 2018. Pruett also showed concurrent lease agreements between a previous operator of the store and Dogsboro LLC. The attorney said there was no explanation given about how there could be two simultaneous storeowners. Pruett showed that a lease-cancellation notice for the previous owner was witnessed by Dove.
Cain, the Dogsboro LLC, attorney took issue with the county’s ordinance regarding surrogate ownership.
That code reads as follows: “A license application may be denied to any applicant where it appears that the individual signing the application would not have adequate supervisory participation in the proposed business to direct and manage its affairs, or where it appears that the application is intended to be a mere surrogate for a person or persons who would not otherwise qualify for a license for any reason whatsoever. The burden is on the applicant to provide reasonably convincing evidence that this requirement has been met.”
Cain said “appears” in the ordinance is overly broad language that gives the board too much latitude in denying licenses to businesses. He spent considerable time focused on county clerk Rhonda Wooten, not the board, questioning Wooten’s training and knowledge of the alcohol ordinance. He noted that Shafiq’s name is nowhere in the Dogsboro LLC application for a beer-and-wine license and that his relationship with Dove, the store manager, has no relevance in the application process.
“Melanie Dove’s affiliation with Mohammad Shafiq in a personal relationship would have no bearing whatsoever for a denial of this permit, is that correct?” Cain asked Wooten.
“I would not say that’s correct,” said Wooten.
The commissioners, not Wooten, voted against the denial, but no questions were directed toward board members during the hearing.
Cain said Shafiq has no individual interest in the lease agreement, but is instead the manager of the Hull-Properties LLC. Cain said rent is paid to Hull-Properties LLC, not Shafiq. He said Betts passed his criminal background check and that there’s no reason he should be denied the license.
After Cain’s questioning of Wooten, Pruett called two witnesses to the podium in front of the commissioners: zoning administrator Linda Fortson and tax commissioner Lamar Dalton.
Fortson said she deals with Shafiq on other properties besides Kwik Chek. Pruett asked who represents Shafiq on those properties. She said Melanie Dove. Pruett then asked Fortson about lease amounts.
“Would you say $4,000 a month is high for that property?
Fortson said commercial lease property in Danielsville goes for $1,500-to-$1,800 a month.
“So I would say yes, that’s high,” she said.
Cain said Fortson questioned whether Fortson is qualified to speak on the lease market for gas stations on major thoroughfares.
Pruett asked Dalton about what he saw on May 14.
Dalton said he and his wife were on their way to pick up some furniture and they passed by Kwik Chek on that day.
“Did you see somebody checking the gas in the holding tanks to see how much was left?” asked Pruett.
“I did. I stopped at the light where Bill’s (Barbeque) is and looked across and I remember telling my wife, I said, ‘See that man checking the gas right there? He don’t have anything to do with this store right here.’”
Dalton said he saw Shafiq and a tall man.
“They were standing there with a check stick,” he said.
“It wasn’t Johnny Betts or Melanie Dove,” responded Pruett.
“No,” said Dalton, acknowledging that it was Mohammad Shafiq.
Cain then questioned Dalton.
“So you don’t know what Mr. Shafiq was doing?” he asked.
Dalton said no that he was holding the checking stick.
“You don’t know if he was trying to help somebody out?” asked Cain.
“Could have been,” said Dalton.
After the attorneys presented evidence, commissioner Brian Kirk made a motion to deny appeal from Dogsboro LLC, with a second from Terry Chandler.
“I still have my reservations that this is an arms-length transaction,” said Kirk. “…You can produce documents to make things look one way, but the factual evidence is something else. I believe that’s the case.”
Commissioner Dennis Adams said he didn’t feel Dove was coerced into saying she had a relationship with Shafiq.
“But repeatedly prior to that, I believe I recall the question being asked, ‘was there any relationship?’” he said. “And all I heard out of those conversations, was no, there wasn’t. Literally, she volunteered this.”
Commission chairman Todd Higdon said the relationship between Dove and Shafiq presents a problematic appearance when trying to separate the store manager from the building owner.
“It would give the appearance if you reside at the residence of the building owner that there would be a conflict of interest for you representing for an application (for a beer-and-wine license,” he said.
