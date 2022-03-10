Properties zoned “agriculture” in Madison County are increasingly being split and developed for home sites in ways that bypass the need for a rezoning. County commissioners may soon address the issue.
Commissioner Dennis Adams spoke Monday night about the need to have a property's zoning designation line up with its actual use. He said A-2 tracts are being divided by developers into four and five home sites, rendering them ineffective as ag tracts. He said when A-2 tracts are divided in such a way, they need to be zoned to residential to reflect the actual use.
“If it’s going to move into primarily being a residential area, then it needs to be zoned as residential,” said Adams, who represents District 1. “…If we don’t address it now, we’re going to continue to compound the problem of parcels grossly out of compliance with what they are in size and use.”
Adams said the current practice of dividing ag properties for residential use undermines the whole intent of zoning.
“We are nibbling away at agricultural properties and turning them into, for want of a better word, communities,” he said. “And it’s not fair to the property owners around these parcels.”
Commission chairman Todd Higdon agreed.
“We’ve got some creative developers,” he said. “They’ve figured out how to split something four times. They end up being a subdivision, but they went the route of it not being a subdivision and keeping it from coming in front of the board for approval.”
Madison County is growing fast. Higdon noted Monday that the county building department issued 118 building permits in the first two months of 2022, 71 in February and 47 in January.
Commissioners may look at a minimum lot size for A-2 properties, and Adams said he wants it stipulated that “if you break up A-2 property in order to build homes, that it be zoned R-R.”
County attorney Mike Pruett said “minimum/maximum lot sizes could be part of the solution,” but he added that a more “wholesale revision of the zoning ordinance” is needed.
“I think you’re going to find ultimately more robust and encompassing subdivision regulations are needed that cover more situations than they do now,” he said. “And there may be some stop-gap things we can do along the way.”
Higdon also brought up the idea of establishing community standards on new development.
“I’d ask you (the board) to consider a community standard on our future development,” Higdon said, adding that other counties have adopted such measures. “We have to figure out what standard we want for our homes…. I understand if you’re cutting off a piece of property for you daughter or son that’s graduating college and they want their first starter house, that’s one thing. But on subdivisions in general, we have to set a rule so we don’t end up upsetting the county’s tax base as we saw this year based off smaller tract homes, over-inflated homes that’s actually drove every one of us to a higher tax bill. We could have avoided that had we had a community standard.”
He said the county needs to consider “what kind of homes do we want in our county at what dollar amount, not to discriminate, but to change the look of our county?”
Zoning board chairman Conolus Scott said the county also needs to have affordable housing.
“While you consider that, you also need to consider affordable housing,” he said, responding to Higdon. “Everybody doesn’t have $100,000-a-year jobs. You’ve got to have affordable housing within your county.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.