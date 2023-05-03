Do individual plans for property supersede the county’s overall plan to stay rural? This is the overarching discord as the Madison County Board of Commissioners heard several amendments to the rezoning ordinances on Monday.
Increasing minimum parcel size in the agricultural area of the county from two acres to four acres brought emotional opposition that ranged from shouting, warning, to crying. However, the measure had been recommended by the Madison County Planning and Zoning Board by a 5-1 vote. Chairman Conolus Scott was not present to vote on the matter and spoke against it at the commission meeting. No citizen spoke at the planning and zoning in opposition or approval of the amendment.
Also speaking out against the change was an angry Michelle Thomas.
“[It is] absolutely ridiculous for people to own land, their own private land, in this county and for you guys to decide they need to have this many acres for what they do with their property,” she stated.
“Why do people in the rural areas have to have…now almost four acres,” she continued as she compared other more dense areas of the county with the rural requirements and the maintenance and taxes required for more property.
“Last time I checked you’re supposed to work for us,” said Thomas, continuing with a promise to “personally help whoever runs” against board members who vote in favor of the change.
While the tone of Thomas’ remarks was irate, Rebecca Stayley spoke to the board in tears.
Stayley choked up as she cited hardships with building affordability and hardships with an ailing mother-in-law after speaking of her recent purchase of 47 acres outside of Comer at the age of 32.
She also mentioned the increasing interest in homesteading as a reason for smaller lots, saying the new parcel limits would also limit these uses for property owners.
“I would ask that you not pass this because it’s going to hurt a lot of families in the future,” she pleaded in her comments.
Agricultural Residential (AR) zoning allows for personal agricultural use like home gardening, chickens and other livestock. A-2 zoning allows for commercial farming which is not confined, and A-1 Zoning allows for confined commercial farming.
Board members countered these and other complaints with reference to the recently completed updated comprehensive plan, which will soon be officially approved.
“We created the AR [zoning classification] to say the day you purchased your property, two acres or whatever it may be, you knew you were buying in an agricultural setting,” said Chairman Todd Higdon, detailing the history of several zoning changes in the last year.
He told attendees that the commission had received calls from new residents complaining of agricultural smells. Higdon claimed the new designation, which replaced Rural Residential in name about six months ago, has eliminated many of those calls. At that time, the name was the only change to the classification.
District 2 Commissioner Terry Chandler expanded the explanation for the parcel sizes.
“The underlying tone of the results of the comprehensive plan [updates], which best as it could be done in my opinion to represent the wishes of the citizens of the county, [is] a large portion of the county is designated to be rural,” the District 2 representative clarified.
Chandler conceded that rural has an unclear definition but asserted the board believes the best direction to continue its undeveloped areas is to protect the agricultural land from development. In addition, Chandler informed the objectors that the county would also not plan costly infrastructure development, like water and sewer, in the rural zones.
“When we’re required to supply those kind of services in a rural setting, that’s when we’re going to really start getting phone calls because that’s going to force dollars up there,” Chandler clarified after he considered what would happen if an area of several two-acre parcels encountered dry wells and demanded access to county water.
Chandler also mentioned that other areas other the county have been designated with lots even smaller than two acres.
“The issues that you all brought up are probably going to be one of the hardest things we’re going to deal with as we look forward to addressing what the citizens have told us in the comprehensive plan,” said Chandler to the opposing citizens.
He said compounding the two-acre minimum in an area could very easily move an area from agricultural to residential over time. The thought process, he says, will protect the requests of the citizens to maintain the undeveloped nature of the county.
District 5 Commissioner Derek Doster agreed. During the discussion portion of the motion, Doster reiterated that the comprehensive plan process and the citizens who participated in that should guide the direction of zoning. He sees a clear mandate to maintain the rural character of the agricultural areas with growth centering around the towns and cities.
“To me, it makes sense to have those broader definitions of space,” he said in his support of the higher parcel sizes.
The commission voted 4-1 in favor of the new zoning definitions, with District 3 Frank May providing the lone “No” vote.
The new requirements are effective immediately, but rezoning applications currently in-process will use the old parcel size. Building, Zoning, and Code Enforcement Department Head Christopher Roach told the commission that his office has about 63 outstanding rezone applications.
The commission chose to postpone a vote on the proposed change to minimum parcel size for accessory dwelling units in agricultural zoning, citing the need to gather more information. The board will delay a decision for those changes at least 30 days.
REZONING APPLICATIONS
Other zoning applications on the board of commissioners’ May 1 agenda included:
•The board postponed an application from Matthew Wilson, who requested a conditional use permit for his property at 955 Collins Dudley Rd to build a non-breeding dog kennel and house rescue dogs. Multiple neighbors spoke in opposition to the approval, citing decrease in land value and noise. Wilson is to discuss possible solutions to the neighbor’s issues and return to the board in 60 days with a more revised site plan, specific construction plans, plan for sound mediation, and plans for waste disposal.
•The commission approved a rezoning for Paul and Jean Simmons to combine two parcels for tax purposes.
•The board approved a request from Cleda Cantrell to allow an accessory dwelling where her daughter will live.
•The commissioners approved two rezoning requests from Jeff Burkhalter to combine adjoining property and absorb it within the one that contains his home.
•The board approved a request from Ritchie Herring on behalf of his father, Richard Herring, to rezone 3.96 acres to gift his son a homesite.
