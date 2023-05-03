Rural land

Do individual plans for property supersede the county’s overall plan to stay rural? This is the overarching discord as the Madison County Board of Commissioners heard several amendments to the rezoning ordinances on Monday.

Increasing minimum parcel size in the agricultural area of the county from two acres to four acres brought emotional opposition that ranged from shouting, warning, to crying. However, the measure had been recommended by the Madison County Planning and Zoning Board by a 5-1 vote. Chairman Conolus Scott was not present to vote on the matter and spoke against it at the commission meeting. No citizen spoke at the planning and zoning in opposition or approval of the amendment.

