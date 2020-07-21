The Madison County Board of Commissioners has canceled its July 27 meeting.
A proposed lease agreement for a planned new Department of Family and Children Services building has not been received by the commissioners. The DFCS building had been scheduled for discussion July 27.
“They're still trying to work out some things, I didn't receive word on any resolution so I decided to cancel our meeting on Monday as we didn't have any real agenda items to discuss,” said commission chairman John Scarborough. “With the number of folks testing positive, to include some of our own employees, I felt it more prudent to buy a little more time away from each other with respect to public meetings. When we resume, we most likely will be leaning more heavily on virtual meetings with a hybrid option. We'll make a laptop available in our meeting room on meeting days should anyone want to participate that may not otherwise be able to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.