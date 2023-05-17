During a special called meeting May 16, the Madison Board of Education approved:
•a HVAC replacement at Hull-Sanford Elementary School, costing up to $176,800.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: May 17, 2023 @ 9:14 pm
During a special called meeting May 16, the Madison Board of Education approved:
•a HVAC replacement at Hull-Sanford Elementary School, costing up to $176,800.
•a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for Foothills. The memorandum lays out the operation of Foothills sites at host facilities in conjunction with other participating school districts.
•a revised FY24 budget timeline.
•a Georgia School Boards Association Governance Team Self-Assessment.
PERSONNEL MATTERS
In other business May 16, the BOE took the following personnel actions:
Central
•hired Ryan Kesler to replace D. Parnell in HVAC maintenance.
Danielsville Elementary
•approved a transfer for Jenny Walsh from Ila Elementary for a teaching position.
Hull-Sanford Elementary
•hired Elizabeth Booth to replace Arnold as a paraprofessional.
Madison County High School
•hired Blake Hanley to replace an open teacher position.
•hired Adrian Ivey to replace S. Felt as registrar.
•hired Megan Presley to replace H. Black as a teacher.
•hired Robin Purcell to replace K. McNutt as a school counselor pending release from a contract.
•hired Cathleen Wiley to replace K. Henderson as a school counselor pending graduation, certification, or release from a contract.
Information
•received the resignation of Linda Kay Allen as a teacher.
•received the resignation/decline of FY24 contract for Cody Dyer as a teacher.
•received the retirement notice for Virginia Harris as a bus driver.
•received the resignation of Amanda Hood as a teacher.
•received the resignation of Amy Wilder as a call-in substitute driver.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.