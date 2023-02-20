The Madison Board of Education approved its local facilities plan at its Feb. 14 board meeting. The plan expires June 30, 2027.
Amanda Wommack, assistant superintendent of business operations, said the plan acts as an overview to the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) as to what the school system is planning for the next five years with the understanding that things may change depending on growth and need.
The GaDOE then puts together projections to determine the potential capital outlay funding that districts may use. Districts submit an application if they choose to use the funding.
At this time, the school system has not made an application to utilize any capital outlay funding, but it may make an application in the future.
According to the plan, the school system’s future need is concentrated around student growth and making sure there is enough space at the elementary schools.
District-wide facility objectives are focused on continuing to “provide adequate and well-maintained facilities” for all students.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Feb. 14, the board approved:
•a disposition of surplus property for transportation vehicles.
•overnight field trips.
PERSONNEL MATTERS
The board took the following personnel actions:
Central office
•approved leave without pay for school psychologist Tiffany Hogan.
Colbert Elementary
•approved additional duties with A.M./P.M. Academic Support for Mary Ellen Baker.
•approved additional duties with A.M./P.M. Academic Support for Kaitlin Berryman.
•approved additional duties with A.M./P.M. Academic Support for Brenda Chandler.
•approved additional duties with A.M./P.M. Academic Support for Amanda Christopher.
•approved additional duties with A.M./P.M. Academic Support for Tara Coker.
•approved additional duties with A.M./P.M. Academic Support for Stephanie Darley.
•approved additional duties with A.M./P.M. Academic Support for Lori Dooley.
•approved additional duties with A.M./P.M. Academic Support for Tracey Evans.
•approved additional duties with A.M./P.M. Academic Support for Crystal Ford.
•approved additional duties with A.M./P.M. Academic Support for Jennifer Gibbons.
•approved additional duties with A.M./P.M. Academic Support for Morgan Hollingsworth.
•approved additional duties with A.M./P.M. Academic Support for Jennifer Hubbard.
•hired Candace Mullis to replace S. Walton as a paraprofessional.
•approved additional duties with A.M./P.M. Academic Support for Angie Ruff.
•approved additional duties with A.M./P.M. Academic Support for Coleton Searcy.
•hired Jacob Shadrix to replace J. McClelland as technology specialist.
•approved additional duties with A.M./P.M. Academic Support for Lorie Skelton.
•approved additional duties with A.M./P.M. Academic Support for Rose Stovall.
•approved additional duties with A.M./P.M. Academic Support for Brooke Swain.
•approved additional duties with A.M./P.M. Academic Support for Casie Tyson.
•approved additional duties with A.M./P.M. Academic Support for Allison Whitehead.
•approved additional duties with A.M./P.M. Academic Support for Brittany Wilkes.
Comer Elementary
•approved leave without pay for paraprofessional Heather Heath.
Danielsville Elementary
•approved leave without pay for teacher Kim Bartlett.
•approved leave without pay for paraprofessional Russell Cash.
Early Learning Center
•approved leave without pay for paraprofessional Cornelia Reagin.
Hull-Sanford Elementary
•approved additional duties with the HSES ESSER afterschool program for Brittany Chatham.
•approved leave without pay for teacher Bianca Joiner.
•approved leave without pay for teacher Emily Rupard.
•approved additional duties with the HSES ESSER afterschool program for Erin Whitlow.
•approved leave without pay for teacher Corie Young.
Ila Elementary
•approved leave without pay for paraprofessional Sydney Forrester.
•approved leave without pay for paraprofessional Natalee Steed.
Madison County High School
•approved leave without pay for paraprofessional Angie Anglin.
•hired Samantha Austin to replace V. Sanders as a paraprofessional.
•approved leave without pay for teacher Claire Bowen.
•approved leave without pay for teacher Christy Chandler.
•hired Christy Epps to replace Johnathan Harris as principal.
•approved leave without pay for paraprofessional Mindy Epps.
•hired Harlan Lovelace as a long-term substitute teacher for drama.
Madison County Middle School
•approved leave without pay for paraprofessional Kimberly Crawford.
•hired Emily Larkins to replace S. Howard as a teacher.
•approved leave without pay for paraprofessional Kandace Smith.
•hired Brian Turner to replace Georgie Bullock as principal.
Transportation
•approved leave without pay for full-time bus driver Shawanna Ellis.
•approved leave without pay for full-time bus monitor Pamela Ethridge.
•approved leave without pay for full-time bus driver Mindy Epps.
•approved leave without pay for bus driver Shelly Smith.
•hired Stacy Fields as a full-time bus monitor.
•hired Stacy Snider to replace C. Floyd as a substitute driver.
Information
•approved contract recommendations for faculty and staff.
•received the resignation of Leticia Bailey from school nutrition.
•received the retirement notice of Kim Bartlett as a teacher.
•received the retirement notice of Janna Bates as a teacher.
•received the resignation of Kalie Bradford as a teacher.
•received the resignation of Jeffrey Branson as a full-time bus driver. He will remain as a substitute/trip driver.
•received the resignation of Mariann Branson as a paraprofessional.
•received the retirement notice of Jeffrey Brantley as a teacher.
•received the retirement notice of Brenda Chandler as a teacher.
•received the retirement notice of Marie Chandler from school nutrition.
•received the retirement notice of Janet Culbertson as a student information specialist.
•received the resignation of Jennie Dyer as a teacher.
•received the retirement notice of Tracey Evans as a teacher.
•received the resignation of Sydney Forrester as a paraprofessional.
•received the resignation of Olivia Hall as a bus driver.
•received the retirement notice of Lisa Hancock as a teacher.
•received the retirement notice of Melanie Ingram as a teacher.
•received the resignation of Lorrie Kingen as a teacher.
•received the resignation of Anne Poss as an assistant principal.
•received the retirement notice of Cornelia Reagin as a paraprofessional.
•received the resignation of Karen Scoggins from school nutrition.
•received the retirement notice of Carol Watkins as a teacher.
•received the reassignment notice of Nate Webster as a teacher.
