The Madison Board of Education approved its local facilities plan at its Feb. 14 board meeting. The plan expires June 30, 2027.

Amanda Wommack, assistant superintendent of business operations, said the plan acts as an overview to the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) as to what the school system is planning for the next five years with the understanding that things may change depending on growth and need.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.